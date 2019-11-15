Amari Cooper says he’s good to go for Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Amari Cooper didn’t practice on Wednesday, but signs since then have pointed toward him being in the lineup when the Cowboys face the Lions on Sunday.

Cooper returned to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday and got more work in on Friday despite the knee and ankle issues that landed him on the injury report. After the session was over, Cooper said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, that he is good to go against Detroit.

Cooper has been a regular on injury reports this season and has not missed a game, although he was sidelined for almost all of the team’s Week Six loss to the Jets. He had 11 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown last Sunday.

According to reporters at Cowboys practice, right tackle La'el Collins was practicing after missing the first two days of the week with back and knee injuries. The Cowboys will release injury designations later in the day.