Amari Cooper, Zack Martin off Cowboys’ injury report

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper said earlier Friday he was good to do. The team’s practice report confirmed it.

Cooper has no designation.

He went through a limited practice for the second consecutive day with knee and ankle injuries.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), right guard Zack Martin (back/ankle/elbow), linebacker Sean Lee (pectoral), receiver Michael Gallup (knee) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (neck) also are off the report.

Left guard Connor Williams won’t play after undergoing knee surgery last week.

The Cowboys list right tackle La'el Collins (knee/back) and safety Jeff Heath (shoulders) as questionable.