Antonio Callaway loses appeal of 10-game suspension

Antonio Callaway lost his job on Thursday and he lost a suspension appeal on Friday.

The Browns cut the wide receiver before they faced the Steelers on Thursday night and word that Callaway was appealing a 10-game suspension for a substance abuse policy violation broke a short time later. Callaway was suspended four games for another violation to open this season and his appeal reportedly centered on a claim that he took a tainted CBD product.

That argument failed. According to multiple reports, Callaway learned on Friday morning that he lost the appeal and the ban will be put in place.

It seems unlikely that anyone would sign Callaway before this season is over. He would be able to practice and play in the 2020 preseason before serving the remainder of his suspension to start the regular season.