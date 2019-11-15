Art Rooney II: Steelers “must always maintain composure”

Getty Images

The melee at the end of Thursday night’s game between the Browns and Steelers has sparked a wide variety of responses, including a statement from Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games by the NFL on Friday for punching and kicking Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s helmet. In his statement, Rooney called on the team to keep their cool even if the other side loses theirs.

“As an organization, we are disappointed with what occurred last night near the end of our game against the Cleveland Browns,” Rooney said. “The actions of the players involved were not something that should be part of any football game. Our players, coaches and everyone in the Steelers organization understand that we must always maintain composure, no matter what happens. After a hard-fought game between two rivals, it is a shame that the game ended that way.”

The Steelers and Browns were each fined $250,000 by the league while Garrett was suspended for at least the rest of the 2019 season. Browns defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was also suspended one game and the league said other player discipline, which will likely be in the form of fines, is forthcoming.