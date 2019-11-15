Broncos take Tim Patrick off injured reserve, put Bryce Callahan on it

Getty Images

The Broncos signed cornerback Bryce Callahan to a three-year contract as a free agent this offseason, but he won’t see the field during the first year of that pact.

Callahan has been sidelined by a foot injury all year and the Broncos brought his season to an end on Friday by placing him on injured reserve. Callahan broke his foot while with the Bears late last season and the injury never recovered to a point where Callahan was able to see action in Denver.

The Broncos wouldn’t see much cap relief if they moved on from Callahan next year, so he should be back for another chance at providing a return on the investment the Broncos made this year.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick has been activated from injured reserve to fill the open spot on the roster. Patrick injured his hand in Week One.

Patrick is the first player to return from injured reserve in Denver this year. They’re permitted to activate one other player and quarterback Drew Lock is set to get that slot after returning to practice this week.