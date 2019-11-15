Browns ownership: Myles Garrett’s actions were “completely unacceptable”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2019, 12:13 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL has responded to late night’s inexcusable conduct from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett by suspending him for the rest of 2019, at a minimum. The Browns have responded by issuing a strongly-worded statement.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game,” Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said. “There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

If they truly believed that his actions were “completely unacceptable,” Garrett would have been cut today — in the same manner that they cut receiver Antonio Callaway on Thursday for his latest violation of the substance-abuse policy. But Garrett is highly skilled, and those skills will buy Garrett a second chance, no matter how unacceptable his behavior was or is.

As always, excuses are made for the stars, and examples are made for the scrubs. For the Browns, both instances have played out in less than 24 hours.

  1. Funny how the Browns instantly owned up to this while the Steelers play the lying victims. “Blacked out”? Uh…I don’t think so. “Don’t what to get into what started it?” Of course you don’t.

  3. Florio, they aren’t going to cut a #1 pick that actually produces on the field (whenever he isn’t acting like an idiot.) They’re hoping that at best he’s only suspended for the rest of the year.

  4. Not a Browns fan….but…
    Cut him on one incident? Nah.
    Let the process take care of it and hopefully he learns.
    Dude is about to lose a ton of cash.

  6. Their players are trash, coaches are trash, uniforms are trash, owner is trash. Fold the operation again, give St Louis a team.

  10. I don’t see the Browns making any excuses. Where are the excuses? Garrett is going to get a long suspension so he will be punished. Why should the Browns cut a good player who would instantly be signed by another team? Teams decide if the talent is worth the problems and if it isn’t, the player is gone. It’s the same way in every walk of life so don’t pretend the Browns are frauds for not immediately cutting the guy.

  11. “As always, excuses are made for the stars, and examples are made for the scrubs. For the Browns, both instances have played out in less than 24 hours.”

    That said… Why cut him, knowing full well some team will jump at the opportunity to grab him? Even potentially division rivals. (except Steelers)LOL

  12. Aside from Myles (no excuse), the Steelers got punched in the mouth the same way they’ve been doing it to Cleveland for the last several years.

  13. I wonder if the steelers are going to issue an apology as well- WHO STARTED IT!!!! Maybe the guy who kept giving the browns the ball.

  15. If the browns were to cut Garrett today, every singe NFL team would make a waiver claim on him – including the Steelers.

  18. Peculiar how not a word has been said about the blindsided cheap shot Larry Ogunjobi laid on a helmetless and unsuspecting Mason Rudolph. Let’s hope justice eventually prevails.

  19. watchfullhose says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:25 pm
    If the browns were to cut Garrett today, every singe NFL team would make a waiver claim on him – including the Steelers.
    ——————

    Don’t know about the Steelers. LOL

  20. He ought to be suspended for a long long time, however, there is no reason for the Browns to cut the guy, because while he’s suspended, he’s not playing and he’s not being paid.

  22. Ok. Browns have accepted responsibility and apologized. Myles Garrett deserves everything coming to him.
    What are the Steelers going to say about the actions of Mason Rudolph throughout this whole mess? Why does he get off without a comment about his actions? How is he able to look like a choir boy in all this?

  23. ogerdodger99 says:

    Florio, they aren’t going to cut a #1 pick that actually produces on the field (whenever he isn’t acting like an idiot.) They’re hoping that at best he’s only suspended for the rest of the year.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————————————-
    With the NFL its probably rest of the year or three games whichever occur first. These things always seem to change and ya browns arent dropping there best pass rusher

  24. Wow, I’m actually in agreeable with something Florio said. To me, this is not a skirmish, this is assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

    What if the hard side of the helmet struck him and caved in his skull? NFL ban for life and have it turned over to the DA’s office.

    He could have killed him.

  25. They aren’t going to cut him anymore than any team would cut a talented player. The Steelers put up with AB’s (non-violent) antics until they couldn’t, and then you had the Raiders take a chance, and ultimately the Patriots. The last two, fully aware of all the baggage that came along with the talent. Talent is intoxicating, ALL teams are willing to put up with a certain degree of nonsense from the extremely talented players. Maybe it isn’t right, but it’s a fact, not fiction.

    I’m a Steelers’ fan, and I say let the league dictate the punishments, for all involved. No appeals, no nothing, each person should take their lumps and learn. If they can’t comprehend the gravity of the situation, and continue these types of actions, then let’s talk about booting them from the league.

