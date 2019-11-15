Browns ownership: Myles Garrett’s actions were “completely unacceptable”

Getty Images

The NFL has responded to late night’s inexcusable conduct from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett by suspending him for the rest of 2019, at a minimum. The Browns have responded by issuing a strongly-worded statement.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game,” Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said. “There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

If they truly believed that his actions were “completely unacceptable,” Garrett would have been cut today — in the same manner that they cut receiver Antonio Callaway on Thursday for his latest violation of the substance-abuse policy. But Garrett is highly skilled, and those skills will buy Garrett a second chance, no matter how unacceptable his behavior was or is.

As always, excuses are made for the stars, and examples are made for the scrubs. For the Browns, both instances have played out in less than 24 hours.