Chargers sign LS Matt Overton, put Cortez Broughton on NFI list

The Chargers practiced without long snapper Cole Mazza on Thursday and they made a move on Friday to make sure they have someone to handle the duties in the event Mazza can’t play against the Chiefs in Mexico City.

The Chargers announced that they have signed Matt Overton to the 53-man roster. Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton was placed on the non-football illness list in a corresponding move.

Overton spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars and spent five seasons with the Colts before moving on to Jacksonville. He was named to the 2013 Pro Bowl while with the Colts.

Broughton was a seventh-round pick this year. He had five tackles in two games this year.