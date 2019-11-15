Colin Kaepernick heads to Atlanta for workout

Getty Images

Despite speculation that he might not go through with Saturday’s PR stunt, Colin Kaepernick will participate in the NFL’s hastily organized workout.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Kaepernick has arrived in Atlanta and is prepared to go through the league’s workout and interviews.

There were reasons for his side to be skeptical, from the rushed nature of the event (he was given two hours to accept the invitation), to the timing which prevents coaches and General Managers from being able to attend.

But no one else was rushing forward to work him out on their own (other than the Seahawks), so he’ll go through with it, and wait to see if any team is willing to step away from the herd and sign him.