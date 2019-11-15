Dak Prescott: We’ll peak at the right time

Posted by Josh Alper on November 15, 2019, 9:04 AM EST
The Cowboys have lost four of their last six games and the stretch has created doubt about how well the 2019 season is going to go for the team.

For the time being, public airing of those concerns is only going on outside the organization. Several players expressed confidence that the team will find its way in the wake of last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and quarterback Dak Prescott echoed those thoughts on Thursday.

Prescott said he “knows we’re going to peak at the right time” to make their season a success.

“No concerns,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “No concerns. This team, these players, the character of these men . . . I have no doubt that it’s going to go the right way.”

The Cowboys are on the road in Detroit and New England the next two weeks. That wouldn’t be a bad time to start showing signs that you’ll be peaking before it is too late for such things to matter.

7 responses to “Dak Prescott: We’ll peak at the right time

  1. Dak is too streaky.
    Sometimes he looks like he can throw a piece of thread through a needle’s eye.
    Other times, he looks like he could hit water if he fell out of a canoe.

  5. Who cares?! This team is all bark and no bite when it matters… been that was for two decades!

    Why do they get so much press attention – because they declared themselves “American’s Team”?!

    Stop boring us with this franchise until they do something other than lay on the ’90s laurels!

  6. to make their season a success.

    —————————————–

    This success will look like all other successes for the last 20 years or so.

  7. Ummmm, Dakota, you have never peaked at the right time so how are we to judge that your words will ever be any form of reality?

    What we have learned is that your team only succeeds when the Bearded Woman Beater is allowed to run. You can impersonate a QB by throwing for 300 yards, but your team will continue to lose because you don’t make the big plays when they matter as a QB through the use of your arm. You are only effective when you can run like the fake QB you are.

    I suggest you and your Bearded Evil Ewok get together and to decide if you want to win or to just look like you are doing your job.

