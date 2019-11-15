David Johnson hoping to bounce back while sharing load

Getty Images

David Johnson returned last week, but he played only 29 snaps before being benched.

The Cardinals running back gained 2 yards on five carries and fumbled his only reception. He refused to blame his outing on injuries.

“Just a bad game; just a bad game,” Johnson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Not everyone is perfect. Biggest thing is what you do after a bad game.”

Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson has responded this week.

“I’m proud of his effort and his focus,” Kingsbury said. “I like where his head is at.”

But after trading for Kenyan Drake, the Cardinals are going with a running back by committee. Drake had 110 yards on 15 carries in the Week Nine game against the 49ers that Johnson missed.

Johnson said Friday he will make the most of “wherever they need me, whatever opportunities I get.”

“He’s the only one who can get himself out of this hole,” General Manager Steve Keim said Friday morning on 98.7 Arizona’s Sports Station.