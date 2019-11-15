Eagles announce Jay Ajayi’s return, put Darren Sproles on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Eagles officially announced changes to their backfield on Friday afternonn.

Darren Sproles has been placed on injured reserve after re-injuring his hip flexor in practice this week. The team filled his spot on the roster and in the backfield by bringing back Jay Ajayi.

Ajayi came to the Eagles midway through the 2017 season and tore his ACL early last season. He became a free agent in the offseason and worked out for teams without landing a job until now.

Sproles has contemplated retirement in the past and the 36-year-old suggested he’ll be doing so again in a post to Instagram on Friday.

“Man what a ride . . . I put my all in this game since the age of 8,” Sproles wrote. “I played every snap like it was my last. If I never put that #43 on again I have no regrets I gave it my all and I hope I made my family proud!”

Sproles is fifth all-time in all-purpose yards and set a single-season record with 2,696 all-purpose yards while with the Saints in 2011.