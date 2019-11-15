Freddie Kitchens: I’m embarrassed and Myles Garrett is embarrassed

Getty Images

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens did not in any way excuse the actions of defensive end Myles Garrett after Thursday night’s game.

Kitchens said Garrett ripping off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s helmet and bashing him over the head with it is far out side the bounds of what the Browns will tolerate.

“Of course that’s not who we want to be at the end of the game. That’s not who Myles wants to be. That’s not who we’re gonna be. You have to be able to maintain your composure in times like that. Under no circumstances do we want anything to do with anything like that. I’m embarrassed. Myles is embarrassed. It’s not good. He understands what he did. He understands it’s totally unacceptable and we have to get through it,” Kitchens said.

Asked what kind of discipline Garrett is looking at, Kitchens answered, “I’ve never seen that in my life so well wait and see.”

Garrett seems likely to be suspended for the rest of this season. Kitchens likely won’t coach Garrett again until 2020, if ever.