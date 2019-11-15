Jerry Hughes listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Bills may be without defensive end Jerry Hughes in Miami on Sunday.

Hughes landed on the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury that made him a limited participant in the session. Hughes didn’t practice at all on Friday and he’s been listed as questionable for Sunday.

Hughes has not missed a game since the 2011 season. He has 19 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in his nine appearances this season.

Shaq Lawson would likely see more work across from Trent Murphy in the event Hughes is kept out of the game.

The Bills didn’t hand out any other injury designations for the AFC East matchup as tight end Dawson Knox, who was a full participant on Friday, was the only other player on the injury report at any point this week.