Jerry Jones says Cowboys won’t send anyone to Colin Kaepernick’s workout

Getty Images

After word of Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday first surfaced earlier this week, there was word that the Cowboys were going to be one of the teams planning to send a representative to watch the proceedings.

They weren’t among the 11 teams that the NFL announced on Thursday as committed to attend, however, and there’s good reason for that. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan that the team won’t be sending anyone for a first-hand look.

“We’re not gonna have anybody there. We’ll look at the tape if we need any information there. We really like our quarterbacks,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Panthers and Saints have also indicated that they won’t be represented at the workout.