Kelvin Beachum named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum has had his ups and downs on the field this season, but his recent work off the field has been a big positive for people in Newark, New Jersey.

Beachum donated $10,000 to the United Way of Greater Newark and set up a drive to provide bottles of clean water to residents of Newark affected by lead contamination in the water supply. Beachum worked with Aquafina on a program that called for one bottle of water to be donated for every bottle of water sold during last Sunday’s Jets-Giants game.

The drive generated 26,000 bottles of water, which Beachum helped distribute along with Thanksgiving meals to families in need. That work led the NFLPA to name Beachum a weekly Community MVP for the fourth time in his NFL career.

“It’s an honor to be the first player to win Community MVP four times,” Beachum said in a statement. “For me, a spirit of giving is a foundational principle that was ingrained in me since childhood.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to Beachum’s charitable fund and they helped set up a crowdfunding drive to raise more money. Beachum will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award when it is given out at the end of the season.