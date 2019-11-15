Marquise Brown returns to practice, listed as questionable

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown‘s ankle injury kept him off of the practice field on Thursday, but he closed out the week by getting some work in on Friday.

Brown was a limited participant in Baltimore’s final practice session before Sunday’s game against the Texans. He was also a limited participant on Wednesday and has been listed as questionable to play this weekend.

Brown has missed a couple of games this season and only played 18 snaps against the Bengals last Sunday. That was long enough to catch four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens also listed wide receiver Chris Moore as questionable due to a thumb injury. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle) will likely miss the game after being listed as doubtful.