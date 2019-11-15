Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat out for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are going to have to try to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing loss without their top cover man.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is out for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury.

Left guard Andrus Peat (arm) and wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring) are also out for the Saints.

The Falcons took advantage last week when Lattimore left the game, with Julio Jones suddenly more able to make big plays.

The Bucs have some guys who can do the same, and the Saints will have to make sure Mike Evans doesn’t have the same kind of impact.

The Buccaneers also ruled three out Friday, with outside linebackers Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson out, along with cornerback M.J. Stewart.