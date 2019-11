Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph ripped Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for attacking him at the end of Thursday night’s game.

“I thought that was pretty cowardly, pretty bush league,” Rudolph said of Garrett.

Although Garrett hit Rudolph’s head with Rudolph’s own helmet, Rudolph said he wasn’t hurt and felt good after the game.

“I’m fine. I’m good. Good to go,” Rudolph said.

Asked to describe what happened, Rudolph declined to go into it and said the film speaks for itself.