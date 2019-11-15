Maurkice Pouncey suspended three games

Getty Images

The NFL has handed out discipline to players involved in the fracas late in Thursday night’s Browns-Steelers game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett drew the longest suspension for taking off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s helmet and bashing him in the head with it, but Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has also been suspended for his response to Garrett’s actions.

Pouncey threw punches and kicked at Garrett after the shot to Rudolph’s head. Pouncey was ejected from the game and the NFL announced on Friday that he has been suspended for three games. He’s also been fined an undisclosed amount of money in response to his actions.

Pouncey said after the game that he “blacked out” when he retaliated against Garrett and would “accept whatever penalty” the league handed down for his action, although he can appeal the penalty handed down on Friday. He also said Garrett should be suspended for the rest of the season and the NFL handed down an indefinite suspension that covers at least the rest of the 2019 campaign on Friday.