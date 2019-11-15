Mike Tomlin wisely had nothing to say about the Myles Garrett incident

Much was said after Thursday night’s game regarding the Myles Garrett incident. One key figure had nothing to say, at all.

“I’ll keep my thoughts to myself,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. “You guys saw what happened at the end.”

Asked whether he has any comment on what transpired, Tomlin said, “That’s exactly what I said. I have no comment.”

It’s smart, for a couple of reasons. First, Tomlin had a couple of players who weren’t blameless for the brouhaha, even though Garrett clearly engaged in the worst of it. Second, last month’s memo from the league office reminding teams of the prohibition against criticizing game officials included a refresher regarding public criticism of opponents, explaining that teams should not make accusations or criticize opposing coaches, opposing organization, and the tactics and style of opposing players.

The Steelers smartly kept player comments on the situation short and sweet, possibly for the same reason. With the Steelers recently fined for failing to properly report Ben Roethlisberger‘s elbow injury, the team surely isn’t interested I’m making another involuntary contribution to the charities of the NFL’s choice.

