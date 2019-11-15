Morgan Burnett out for the season with torn Achilles

Getty Images

Myles Garrett isn’t the only defender the Browns lost for the season Thursday night.

Safety Morgan Burnett tore his Achilles against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports Friday night. Burnett will miss the rest of the season.

It was fairly obvious what Burnett’s injury was when he limped off with 1:26 remaining in the first half.

He made five tackles and an interception.

In his first season in Cleveland, Burnett made 41 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception in eight games.