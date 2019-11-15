Myles Garrett: “I made a terrible mistake”

Getty Images

The Browns continue to send out the mea cuplas.

The latest volley was a statement from defensive end Myles Garrett, who issued a statement through the team taking responsibility for last night’s helmet-swinging at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph — and the subsequent indefinite suspension.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward.

“I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Garrett will have plenty of time to think about it, as his suspension will last at least the rest of this season “at a minimum.”