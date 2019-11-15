Myles Garrett will lose at least $1.139 million

Getty Images

The six-game-minimum suspension imposed on Browns defensive end Myles Garrett carries with it a forfeiture of salary. And it will be significant.

But it could have been a lot less.

Garrett’s 2019 compensation comes in the form of a $3.229 million salary. For a six-game suspension, that amounts to lost pay of $1.139 million.

The Browns also could pursue partial reimbursement of Garrett’s $5.064 million signing bonus allocation for 2019. Even if it’s available under the labor deal (and it arguably isn’t), the Browns would have to choose to pursue it. As to salary, however, the outcome is non-negotiable; the money that Garrett would have made from Week 11 through Week 17 will not be paid.

The damage could have been minimized. As agent Erik Burkhardt notes on Twitter, Garrett could have had a base salary of $645,000 for 2019, with a the rest of the $3.229 million paid in the form of a training-camp roster bonus. This would have reduced the cost of the suspension from $1.139 million to $227,000.

While training-camp roster bonuses in first-round rookie deals can create issues of their own if not written carefully, Garrett would have benefited greatly from a term that had paid out the bulk of his 2019 pay in July, reducing his lost wages by more than $900,000.

The same problem applies in 2020, if the indefinite suspension lasts beyond this year. As Burkhardt notes, Garrett will lose $270,000 per game next year. He could have lost only $43,000 per game.

This situation underscores the value of having a good agent, one who can craft a contract in a way that balances the various risks and realities of life in the NFL, and who ultimately gives the player advice that takes all potential scenarios into consideration.