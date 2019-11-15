NFL fines teams 250k each, suspends others

AP

The league has announced other penalties from last night’s fight between the Browns and Steelers, in addition to the indefinite suspension of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The league also announced that Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game, and both players would face further fines.

Pouncey said he “blacked out” while kicking Garrett on the ground after the swing, and he was immediately ejected from the game.

Ogunjobi was also ejected after shoving Rudolph to the ground.

The league also fined each team $250,0000.