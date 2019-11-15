NFL suspends Myles Garrett for the rest of the year “at a minimum”

Getty Images

The NFL has moved swiftly to remove Browns defensive end Myles Garrett from the field of play.

The league has suspended Garrett without pay “indefinitely — at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.” He will miss at least six games, and up to 10 if the Browns somehow make it to the Super Bowl.

Garrett will be required to meet with the Commissioner prior to a decision on his reinstatement for violating “unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

The swift action was appropriate under the circumstances. Garrett’s misconduct crossed a line, and it could have seriously injured Rudolph. The league cannot tolerate it, and the league got this one right.

Garrett has three business days to file an appeal, which would be heard either by Derrick Brooks or by James Thrash, who are jointly hired and compensated by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.