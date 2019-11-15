NFL suspends Myles Garrett for the rest of the year “at a minimum”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL has moved swiftly to remove Browns defensive end Myles Garrett from the field of play.

The league has suspended Garrett without pay “indefinitely — at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.” He will miss at least six games, and up to 10 if the Browns somehow make it to the Super Bowl.

Garrett will be required to meet with the Commissioner prior to a decision on his reinstatement for violating “unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

The swift action was appropriate under the circumstances. Garrett’s misconduct crossed a line, and it could have seriously injured Rudolph. The league cannot tolerate it, and the league got this one right.

Garrett has three business days to file an appeal, which would be heard either by Derrick Brooks or by James Thrash, who are jointly hired and compensated by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

67 responses to “NFL suspends Myles Garrett for the rest of the year “at a minimum”

  5. That COWARD, Okujobi (or whatever his name is) got just ONE GAME!
    He knocked a defenseless and helmetless player to the ground and escalated an already escalated fight

    Should have been given MULTIPLE GAMES

  8. Rudolph did not start this disaster so anyone trying to use that as an excuse please stop. Garrett hit him well after the throw and didnt let up even though he had time to do so. Cheapshot team.

  9. Figures. Guy gets punched, kicked in he pills, Rudolph tries to rip HIS helmet off. Garrett wins the beef and takes the suspension alone.

    Instigate fight = no punishment.
    Finish fight = suspended.

  13. That’s B.S what did Rudolph, Pouncey, and Decosta get for their assaults to Myles. Probably nothing

  23. NOTHING for Rudolph?
    That’s the most surprising development

    He should not be suspended of course, but watch the replay. If Garrett didn’t escalate things way too far and just say, threw Rudolph’s helmet to the ground, we’d be talking like: What a wild ending to the game, Rudolph kicks Garrett in the nuts and tries to rip his helmet off…then Garrett totally rips Rudolph’s off!! And these teams play in TWO weeks again!

    Garrett going totally bonkers engulfed everything and let Rudolph escape all blame

  24. Roger acted swiftly and correctly. I don’t see Garrett getting on the field until at least after the first 4 games of next season are played.

  25. What garbage. Rudolph provoked it, got dealt with, then continue to go after Garrett after they had been separated. He and Pouncey should get the same punishment. He even showed restraint by using the padded part of the helmet to pop him with. haynesworth stomped somebody with cleats, gashed their head open, and only got five games. The only injury Mason had was a bruised ego.

  27. I have watched the video 3 times. That’s enough. There is not one excuse for what happened. I don’t care what Rudolph did to him. I don’t think he should ever wear a uniform again.That is not a momentary lapse of judgement, it was assault with intent. Myles Garrett’s NFL days should be over.

  28. Not unexpected but Rudolph weaseling out is disgraceful. Really wonder what the rematch is going to be like with Garrett and Pouncey out and the usual crew of homer refs. Steelers got off easy which is no surprise since Rooney and Kraft pull all the strings.

  29. patswhatsup says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:07 pm
    Figures. Guy gets punched, kicked in he pills, Rudolph tries to rip HIS helmet off. Garrett wins the beef and takes the suspension alone.

    Instigate fight = no punishment.
    Finish fight = suspended.
    ————
    Garrett drove him into the ground on a late hit on a meaningless play and wouldn’t get off rudolph. What replay are people who are blaming rudolph watching exactly?

  30. It’s the Lyle Alzado rule from 1982 when he ripped the helmet off of Chris Ward and then threw it at him. Ward was lucky he didn’t get hit by that thing, because it was coming at him like a fastball, and it wasn’t illegal then to do that, but it became a rule that off season, and until last night nobody would have ever thought we’d see that rule applied. This stems from a total lack of discipline, and that starts with the head coach

  33. Does everyone remember Garrett describing himself when he was coming out in the draft? He Said he was “Smarter and More sophisticated than most people because of the music he listened to and his personal interests”. Everytime after that when I’ve heard his name mentioned that’s what came to mind. How’s that superior intelligence working out for you Miles?

  34. That’s a good enough penalty. Doesn’t have a rep for being dirty. Very out of character for him. He should be able to come back 1st game next year.

    Mason needs to at least get fined for a cleat to the nuts and trying to rip Garretts helmet off.

    Side note… someone please tell Mason he is a QB. I know he wants to look tough but geez.

    And I hate both teams.

  35. I would add a mandatory psych evaluation. While this is by far the worst incident, it’s not the only one. There was a prime time game a few weeks back where he got 2 roughing the passer calls in the span of a few minutes. He should have been tossed in that game.
    He apologized for his play then, too. His apologies are hollow and a psych mechanism to “make it all right”…until next time.
    If allowed back, he’s going to maim someone and then everyone will say, “Why didn’t we catch this?”

  36. TribeOfOne says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    ….He even showed restraint by using the padded part of the helmet to pop him with
    —————————————
    To quote John McEnroe…”You cannot be serious!”

  38. After years and years of delivering cheap shots, Steelers deserve every cheap shot they get, BUT Garrett took cheap shots to a whole other level and there is ZERO place for that in a football game.

  39. The “he started it first” argument doesn’t really apply here because the retaliation was exponentially worse than the provocation. Hitting someone in the head with a helmet causes people to be ejected when the player being his is WEARING A HELMET. Now we have a case where a massive human swings a helmet at another human who ISN’T WEARING A HELMET. The damage he could have caused was potentially massive. Rudolph and Garrett both got lucky that it wasn’t a serious injury. No sympathy for Garrett.

  40. People blaming Randolph need to stop. There’s simply no excuse for what Garrett did. Instigate? Did Randolph swing a helmet at Garrett’s unprotected head? Don’t think so.

  42. Leave it to the NFL to muck up a punishment. Keeping the suspension open-ended screams “we want to make it longer but don’t have the guts” while also opening themselves up (I’m betting) to all kinds of labor contract and other litigation. That’s quite a trick.

    Also, Mason Rudolph getting off scot-free is total BS …

  44. He should be required to undergo some sort of psychological evaluation and subsequent counseling, etc. for anger management at the very least on top of his suspension without pay and a significant fine before being allowed back on the field. I think Haslem, Dorsey and Kitchens (mostly) should be also receive some sort of sanction for overseeing this mess. The Browns in general and Garrett in particular have exhibited borderline dirty play at best and dangerous play at worst for most of the season. The crap they’ve been doing makes Jeff Fisher and Gregg Williams defenses look like the very model of sportsmanship and restraint. I’m shocked that Steve Wilks would be associated with this garbage.

  48. I never beleived in kicking someone when they are down. He got his punishment handed to him, now he must serve it on and move on. Its done. Some people are saying Rudolp needs some punishment too? Dont know.

  49. cadreamer1969 says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:19 pm
    The media got what they wanted again. Shameful. The NFL sold out long ago.

    **************************************************************************

    So you think there is a place for this in the NFL?

  51. ashleyschafferbmw says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    patswhatsup says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:07 pm
    Figures. Guy gets punched, kicked in he pills, Rudolph tries to rip HIS helmet off. Garrett wins the beef and takes the suspension alone.

    Instigate fight = no punishment.
    Finish fight = suspended.
    ————
    Garrett drove him into the ground on a late hit on a meaningless play and wouldn’t get off rudolph. What replay are people who are blaming rudolph watching exactly?

    ___

    To be clear, I agree with the Garrett suspension. Rudolph also should have been suspended. I was watching the one where a foot, connected with Garrets crotch, and Rudolph had Garrett’s helmet sideways on his head trying to rip it off. That’s the replay I watched. If you say Garrett should have let it go, Rudolph should have let the officials handle the late hit issue as well. Point blank. You don’t punch a guy, kick a guy in the balls, try to rip his helmet off, then GO AFTER HIM FURTHER, and get to purely play the victim in the end. Rudolph should have gotten 3 games along with Pouncey. I repeat, I do not disagree with the suspension, but all of them bear some culpability.

  52. upperdecker19 says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:07 pm
    Pouncey 3 games??? Seriously?
    —————————————–
    Yes seriously… and well deserved

  55. vikesfansteve says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:18 pm
    Why did Rudolph try to take off his helmet? We all saw the result. 2 idiots.

    His hand was caught in Garret’s facemask. He stupidly used his other hand as leverage on the back of Garrett’s helmet to try and free his hand and we all know what happened next.

  56. pocketcow says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:15 pm
    Should be fun to watch the rematch in two weeks.
    —————————-
    Except neither Garrett nor Pouncey will play in two weeks. Soooo……..

    BTW Garrett should be fined another $250k in addition to what the team was fined.

  57. “…up to 10 if the Browns somehow make it to the Super Bowl.”

    HAHAHA! Best part of the whole article.

  58. TribeOfOne says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:10 pm
    What garbage. Rudolph provoked it

    ————————

    Hogwash. Garrett pounced on Rudolph with a late hit/tackle, Rudolph then tries to push him off, so how did Rudolph provoke it?

  59. Surprised Rudolph wasn’t also suspended. Say what you will, he went after Garrett. Pouncey and Rudolph should have been suspended for the rest of the season and Garrett banned for life.

  60. Rudolph threw a fit because 4 interceptions wasn’t enough. After realizing that he will not be the franchise quarterback, he tried to take out his aggression on Myles Garrett. refs throw flags for late hits and the NFL issues fines. You don’t get to try to rip somebody’s helmet off. so don’t be surprised when they rip your helmet off and smack you with it when you keep coming at them. Rudolph is a weasel and should also be suspended for the rest of the season.

  61. If you saw Garret swing the helmet down on Rudolf’s head and want to assess responsibility elsewhere, you have a (not so) hidden agenda.

  62. Garrett got what he deserved….Pouncy got what he deserved….Where’s Mason’s punishment for bum rushing the pile and taking a swing, and where’s Freddie Kitchens suspension? He needs to go it starts and ends with him

  63. maybe garrett knocked some sense into that bum quarterback of yours. pittsburgh looked like roadkill out there. browns are the better team, book it.

  64. fmiaakammqbpft says:
    November 15, 2019 at 12:07 pm
    And for Rudolph initiating the whole thing? Shoulda had a fine.
    —————————
    Rudolph’s punishment is being a terrible qb.

  65. Has anyone thought about the punishment being too harsh on us, the fans of the NFL, for having to watch Cleveland week in and week out for 20+ years and counting? Now that’s rough.

  66. He should forget about an appeal. It was right there on national television for everyone to see. That’s going to rough, not getting paid…maybe he can get a job at McDonald’s for a few months.

  67. NFL offices should investigate if the players were given
    marching orders to attempt to hurt opposing players
    even if it meant breaking rules and crossing lines.

    It certainly appears that way.
    And with Gregg Williams recently being a part of
    the Browns Org, it would only be prudent to rule that out.

