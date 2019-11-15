No Matthew Stafford this week for the Lions

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 15, 2019, 11:36 AM EST
Getty Images

The Lions will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford again this week.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions coach Matt Patricia ruled Stafford out this week because of a back injury.

Asked if there was a scenario in which Stafford played Sunday against the Cowboys, Patricia replied: “Not this Sunday, no.”

Stafford practiced last week, but the team said tests performed last Friday made it clear he wouldn’t be able to play.

That means Jeff Driskel will make his second straight start, after Stafford had started the previous 136 games for the Lions.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “No Matthew Stafford this week for the Lions

  1. Hey Matt Patricia – All of us Lions fans are wondering why you are even considering putting Stafford back on the field this year.

    This is 2 years in a row Stafford has been dealing with a broken back. The Lions have a 0% chance of making the playoffs this year.

    There’s a lot of risk in putting your franchise player back on the field with several games to go while he’s dealing with a broken back…and there’s absolutely no reward for doing so.

    Shouldn’t a rocket scientist be able to figure out that putting Stafford on IR is appropriate here?

    I can’t help but think Quinn and Patricia want Stafford back on the field in the interest of winning enough games this year to save their own tails.

  2. For the life of me, I don’t understand why the Lions don’t shut him down. At this point, winning games is counter productive and the young guys need experience.

  4. The guy has broken bones in his back, for cripes sakes. He should be applying for workman’s comp and disability!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!