Panthers dinged up at cornerback against Falcons

The Panthers will have James Bradberry back on the field this week, but they could still be a bit thin in the secondary against Julio Jones and the Falcons.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell is out for Sunday’s game because of a quadriceps injury. The Panthers also listed left tackle Dennis Daley as doubtful, and cornerback Donte Jackson as questionable.

Coach Ron Rivera said he thought there was a good chance Jackson would be able to play.

The Panthers have cover for Daley, as fellow rookie Greg Little has been cleared from the concussion protocol and ready to return.

Bradberry missed last week’s game with the Packers because of a groin injury.

The Falcons took advantage of the Saints last week when Marshon Lattimore was out, and Jones has had enough big games against the Panthers they’d much rather be 100 percent.