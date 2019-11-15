Philip Rivers feeling urgency, not desperation

Getty Images

The Chargers are 4-6 heading into their Week 11 game against the Chiefs in Mexico City and one doesn’t need an advanced degree in mathematics to know that another loss will leave them with very slim playoff hopes.

Some might refer to such a situation as a desperate time, but Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers isn’t willing to go there.

“I don’t think desperation,” Rivers said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I think urgency. Any other word you can think of . . . I don’t think we feel desperate, although we know how crucial this game is.”

The Chargers were 4-6 in 2013 and won five of their final six games in order to qualify for the playoffs, so Rivers has experience in this kind of a situation. The first of those 2013 wins came against the Chiefs and the Chargers will try to make lightning strike twice come Monday.