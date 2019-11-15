Report: Eagles plan to sign Jay Ajayi

Getty Images

It looks like Jay Ajayi will be returning to the Eagles backfield.

Ajayi paid a visit to the team he helped to a Super Bowl title on Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles plan to sign the veteran. The two sides are said to be “deep in talks” on a contract.

The move comes on the same day that we learned Darren Sproles will miss the rest of the season and the team has another injury issue at running back. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Jordan Howard has not been cleared for contact after suffering a stinger last week. Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are also on the roster.

Ajayi was traded to the Eagles during the 2017 season and ran for 408 yards in seven regular season games before adding 184 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in the postseason. He had 45 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns before tearing his ACL last season.