Reports: Mason Rudolph will be fined

In their statement announcing suspensions for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive end Larry Ogunjobi for their actions in Thursday night’s game, the NFL said there would be other discipline forthcoming through the regular process for handling fines for in-game infractions.

According to multiple reports, one of those fines will be given to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph was hit in the face by his own helmet when Garrett ripped it off and used it as a weapon. The quarterback’s fine will presumably be for his actions leading up to that as he tried to yank Garrett’s helmet off while the two players scuffled ahead of the main fireworks.

Rudolph and any other player fined or suspended for their roles in Thursday night’s melee can appeal their penalties to the league.

  5. Those pesky Steelers. They are the common denominator when you look at all the violent games over the years.

  6. Everyone involved should be suspended accordingly to send a message to the rest of the league. Whether you start it, antagonize it, or finished it, you should take a hit.

  9. The actions of Garrett were unacceptable. Mason Rudolph’s action led to the entire debacle. Trying to twist Garrett’s helmet off, kicking him in the groin and going after him needs to result in a suspension. At least one game.

  10. Should get same penalty as Garrett, and the Steelers should forfeit their first and second round. None of that would of happened if Rudolph wouldn’t of kicked Garrett. And I have zero horses in the game

  11. Should get same penalty as Garrett, and the Steelers should forfeit their first and second round. None of that would of happened if Rudolph wouldn’t of kicked Garrett. And I have zero horses in the game as a Detroit fan

  13. So if you don’t want to suspend Rudolph… fine. But then how do you suspend Ogunjobi for simply pushing a guy in the back during a fight? If Rudolph doesn’t get suspended for his actions, you can’t suspend a guy for a 2-handed push! Oh wait… it’s the NFL.

  14. Lol all the down votes I got for saying Rudolph was at fault. Guess the NFL saw what anyone logical person saw. Rudolph started it but didnt deserve to get hit in the head with a helmet. The fact he is only getting fined is the crazy part.

  15. “Rudolph was hit in the face by his own helmet”

    Huh? He was hit squarely on top of his head, not in his face.

  19. “Rudolph was hit in the face by his own helmet when Garrett ripped it off and used it as a weapon.”

    Sure looked like top of the head. Not “in the face”. He started it, he should be suspended as well.

  21. Myles Garrett suspended for the post season? Thats funny.. POST SEASON like that was going to happen. hahaha

  22. “he tried to yank Garrett’s helmet off while the two players scuffled ahead of the main fireworks.”

    The “scuffle” *was* Rudolph trying to wrench Garrett’s helmet off. The video clearly shows him bearing down with both arms on Garrett’s helmet, wrenching it dangerously. Garrett then reacted by pulling Rudolph’s helmet off, as if to say, “you want to pull helmets, here’s one for you”. Then he walked away. Then Rudolph charged after him, and Garrett hit him.

    So, two violent acts from Garrett, both preceded by two violent/aggressive instigating acts from Rudolph.

    Garrett deserves suspension, but it’s a crock if Rudolph doesn’t get one as well. Take away that helmet hit from Garrett, and what’s left would justify an ejection and suspension for Rudolph.

  23. WTF? If you watch the video before the fight starts, Mason gets tackled AFTER getting rid of the ball.
    Then he gets held to the ground.
    I hope Mason fights this and reverses his fine.
    He was not at fault.

  25. Why in the world should Mason get the same punishment that Garrett got, like some of you are suggesting? Your punishment shouldn’t change just because someone else in turn overreacted to what you did.

  26. The long standing tradition of giving the Steelers a pass has been a hallmark of officiating crews and the league office.

  27. He was NOT tryin to rip off Garrett’s helmet!
    Anyone who thinks so is a clueless IDIOT!
    He was trying to get Garrett OFF of him

    Garrett hit him late
    Garrett then laid on top of him
    And Rudolph was doing anything he could to get Garrett off
    PERIOD

  28. Yeah, Rudolph’s unhappiness about getting taken to the ground after the whistle on a meaningless play inn a game that was lost started it all. He should be kicked out of the league. Not that poor Garrett fellow.

  29. Maurkice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi received three -and one-game bans, respectively. Do I have this straight, Larry pushed Rudolph in the back to the ground, not cool but not really that violent. Maurkice, punches AND kicks Garrett while he is being held to the ground by another Steelers player. So, according to these suspensions, pushing is a greater crime than punching and kicking. yeah, that makes sense.

  30. Rudolph is not innocent in the matter. He tried to rip off Garrett’s helmet and then proceeded to chase him down after his linemen separated them. That’s no excuse for Garrett, but it’s also no excuse for Rudolph. Both of them should be suspended.

  32. NONE of you “experts” have ever played football, I GUARANTEE it!
    If you had, you’d know damn well Rudolph did NOT start this!

    Garrett hit him late
    Garrett laid on top of him
    Garrett ran his mouth
    Garrett wouldn’t get up

    THATS what started it!
    Rudolph was a participant, yes
    But if a 6’5” 275 LB man illegally hit you, laid on you and wouldn’t get up, you’d be mad too! Don’t kid yourself

  33. He initially tried to rip the helmet off, then used his right leg to try to kick him the groin as Miles was getting up. He was surly frustrated with his very poor play and loss, but he was the instigator of the incident. Doesn’t excuse Miles crossing the line and swinging the helmet, in any manner.

    I think a 25K fine is appropriate. I also agree with the indefinite suspension of Miles.

  34. Flag or not, Garrett’s late hit started it all. The ball was long gone. I have no problem with Rudolph fighting back or Pouncey defending him…. and I’m speaking as a Patriots fan…it’s generally not easy for me to defend the Steelers.

  35. suspending Rudolph would improve the Steelers quarterbacking. Cleveland wants him there so in 2 weeks when they meet Pittsburgh in pittsburgh they can intercept him 4 times again.

  37. Garrett deserves suspension, but it’s a crock if Rudolph doesn’t get one as well. Take away that helmet hit from Garrett, and what’s left would justify an ejection and suspension for Rudolph.

    The NFL does not suspend someone for grabbing a helmet or facemask or for getting in the face of another player ever. I guess by your thinking every facemask penalty or blow to the head or hands to the face penalty should result in an ejection and suspension? However, if Rudolph did strike Garrett with any punches (I did not notice that but some have said it) then yes he should be suspended 1 game.

  38. The NFL has officially lost their damn minds if they think that he is only worthy of a suspension while throwing the book at Garrett. Insane.

  39. I agree with Garrett’s suspension. I thought the suspension of Pouncey was a little light. I thought the suspension of Ogunjobi was a little heavy. All that said, Rudolf started the fight, and then when Garrett was being walked away escalated things a second time. He should be suspended for at least two games…if for no other reason than to prevent him from being injured in the next Cleveland game.

  40. God I hate that this site is full of Steeler’s fanboy reporters. This ‘ripped off his helmet and used it as a weapon’ crap is getting old. Mason tried to rip Mile’s helmet off first – and was wrenching his neck pretty good to get it. When that didn’t work, and Mile’s retaliated, he kicked him in the nuts. Then he continued to go after Miles while his big bodyguards held Miles back. He wasn’t using it as a weapon, his other arm was being held and Mason was grabbing at his shoulder pad and neck. If you don’t think that anyone else would do that as a natural reaction, you’re fooling yourself. Using it as a weapon infers intent to harm – I honestly don’t think that was the case. I hate that is happened and it definitely went too far….but was it as malicious and premeditated as Haynesworth’s stomp on the face? Absolutely not. As brutal as the kick to the face of the Browns kicker by AB? Or as bad as the many, many targeted hits with intent to harm that Harrison made? Everyone in that brawl deserves a suspension, I’m tired of just the person that retaliates getting fined or suspended. You sucked Mason, be a man and admit that you lost your cool too.

  41. Loving the Rudolph started it comments. The tackle was unnecessary and late. THAT is what started it. Rudolph absolutely deserved the fine but the notion he started it or deserves a suspension is mind numbingly ridiculous.

  42. It seemed to me, that Rudolph played a larger role in the melee than what just a fine represents. This was not a one-man show. Not justifying anyone’s actions, but appropriate discipline needs to be assessed to all parties responsible for it starting and escalating.

  43. dfwhawkguy says:
    November 15, 2019 at 1:54 pm
    Should be suspended… started the whole thing.

    *************************************************************************

    No, Garrett started it when he delivered a late hit, wouldn’t let go of Rudolph, and then laid on top of him and wouldn’t get up when they fell. I’d suggest watching the video.

  44. mogat1 says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:22 pm
    Maurkice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi received three -and one-game bans, respectively. Do I have this straight, Larry pushed Rudolph in the back to the ground, not cool but not really that violent. Maurkice, punches AND kicks Garrett while he is being held to the ground by another Steelers player. So, according to these suspensions, pushing is a greater crime than punching and kicking. yeah, that makes sense.

    A blindside knockdown from someone who outweighs you by more than 100 pounds and with you not having your helmet on is violent. And Pouncey was suspended 2 more games than Ogunjobi. By my math, that means that punching and kicking IS a greater crime than “pushing”.

  46. As a fan of neither team it’s hilarious that Cleveland fans think mason deserves the same punishment. Garrett clearly started this by unnecessarily taking Rudolph to ground. Garrett already had a track record for being dirty. He’s worse than burfict ever was. Wonder what Cleveland fans would say if mayfield got hit in the head. Terrible fan base.

  47. chawk12thman says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:28 pm
    He initially tried to rip the helmet off, then used his right leg to try to kick him the groin as Miles was getting up. He was surly frustrated with his very poor play and loss, but he was the instigator of the incident. Doesn’t excuse Miles crossing the line and swinging the helmet, in any manner.

    ***********************************************************************

    Again, watch the video. Late hit, then Garrett doesn’t let go of Rudolph and then falls on top of Rudolph and doesn’t get up. Especially at that point in the game, garbage move that started it. If you had someone do that to you, you’d be kicking and grabbing, too.

  50. The guy is a weasel in his getting off easy. Tried to rip off Garrett’s helmet but that backfired, then after they are separated he continues to go after him. Keep your hands to yourself let the officials throw the flags and let the league issue fines. People say Pouncey was defending his quarterback, Garrett just defended himself and Rudolph chose to escalate a situation with a heated person.

  51. LOL at the Rudolph instigated the whole thing people. Unless Garrett is blind or plays with his eyes closed, he knew Rudolph had thrown the ball (MR had to throw side arm around him), so why did he proceed to twist and wrestle him to the ground? I see zero film on Rudolph kicking Garrett in the nether region. That said, Rudolph is not entirely blameless, as he should not have grabbed Garrett’s helmet. However, it’s just plain silly to try to equate what Rudolph did to Garrett hitting him in the head with the helmet. There is absolutely no justification for that action.

  52. Ravens fan here laughing at everyone passing the buck to “Rudolph started it.” Why not go a step further and ask why Garrett needed to plant him on the turf with less than 10 seconds left in the game and his team up 2 touchdowns? What did that accomplish? Don’t give me any playing until the clock hits all zeros BS, the game was well over before that play even started.

  55. Rudolph found out that going to Cleveland is not like being at the North Pole.
    The NFL is not all candy canes, sugar cookies and hot cocoa.

  56. enoughofthatalready says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:31 pm
    The NFL does not suspend someone for grabbing a helmet or facemask or for getting in the face of another player ever. I guess by your thinking every facemask penalty or blow to the head or hands to the face penalty should result in an ejection and suspension? However, if Rudolph did strike Garrett with any punches (I did not notice that but some have said it) then yes he should be suspended 1 game.

    ================

    Grabbing someone’s helmet with both hands and trying to wrench it off while leaning over them, after the play is over, and kicking them in the groin, then chasing them down as they’re walking away, is very much suspension-worthy material.

