Saints won’t be at Colin Kaepernick’s workout

The NFL released a list of 11 teams that have committed to sending representatives to the workout the NFL arranged for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday and other teams are reportedly going to have someone there as well, but the Saints won’t be one of them.

Saints head coach Sean Payton addressed the team’s plans on Thursday and said that they weren’t planning to have anyone checking out the event. Payton cited a quarterback depth chart featuring Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill as the reason why the team will be sitting this one out.

“I won’t pay attention because it isn’t a need for us,” Payton said, via NOLA.com.

The Panthers also aren’t planning to send anyone to Atlanta for the workout, but the other two NFC South teams are among the confirmed attendees for Saturday.