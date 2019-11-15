Steelers keep comments short, to the point

Getty Images

Perhaps some of them didn’t know what to say, and perhaps some of them had reactions that couldn’t be printed.

But it appears the Steelers made a conscious effort to keep a lid on their reactions to Myles Garrett‘s helmet-swinging assault at the end of last night’s game.

Via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com, the team “tried to limit the exposure of the players after the game,” with many interviews cut short, and some (including coach Mike Tomlin) refusing to comment.

“To be honest with you, I refuse to comment on it,” veteran guard Ramon Foster said. “It’s shocking, but that’s all I got.”

Others were able to work in bigger reactions, in the short amount of time allotted.

“Bulls— and I will just leave it at that,” linebacker Mark Barron said. “Bulls— because that’s precisely what it was. There’s not much else to be said about that.”

“For a guy to use a helmet to hit a guy in the head is uncalled for,” defensive end Cameron Heyward said during a two-minute exchange with the media. “I am all about being competitive. It may have been one of the stupidest things I have ever seen.”

Players were obviously irate after the incident, and the fact the team made a concerted effort to stifle discussion to keep from adding fuel to the fire is worth noting.

The two teams play in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1.