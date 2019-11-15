Todd Haley: Myles Garrett’s behavior falls on Freddie Kitchens

Getty Images

Last year, Todd Haley was replaced mid-season as Browns offensive coordinator by Freddie Kitchens. This year, Kitchens is taking some criticism from Haley.

Haley said today on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Kitchens deserves scrutiny for the way his player, Myles Garrett, acted at the end of Thursday night’s game.

“This to me, this comes back to coaching,” Haley said. “This falls squarely right on the head coach. Because the head coach talks to every assistant coach, who then talk to their group of players. And there’s an old saying in coaching: ‘You’re either coaching it or you’re allowing it to happen.’”

Haley noted that Garrett has had multiple fines this season for personal fouls, and also pointed out that Odell Beckham has twice been forced to change out of unapproved equipment, once his shoes and once his tinted visor.

“If you’re not coaching it you’re allowing it to happen, and when I watch the Cleveland Browns I see a lot of stuff being allowed to happen, whether it’s clown shoes, visors, whatever it may be,” Haley said. “Myles Garrett hitting the quarterback low, hitting the quarterback in the head, it’s happening too much. It’s not just a fluke.”

Haley may have sour grapes toward Kitchens as the man who took his job last year, but that doesn’t mean he’s wrong: The Browns have been an undisciplined team, and Kitchens deserves the criticism he’s taking for that.