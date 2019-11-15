Vikings rule out Adam Thielen, Josh Kline

Getty Images

The Vikings will play without wide receiver Adam Thielen again.

Thielen has missed two of the last three games with a hamstring injury and he only played seven snaps in the other game as the injury cropped back up again. He didn’t practice at all this week and the Vikings formally ruled him out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The Vikings also ruled out right guard Josh Kline. Kline suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph is out after having knee surgery and safety Anthony Harris will miss the game with a groin injury. Safety Andrew Sendejo also has a groin injury and is listed as questionable to play.