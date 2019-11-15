When will the league announce a decision on Myles Garrett?

Getty Images

For rules violations during Sunday games that justify the suspension of a player, the decision typically comes on Monday. With Browns defensive end Myles Garrett clearly and obviously setting himself up for a suspension on Thursday night, the decision could come as soon as today.

The NFL has not yet responded to an inquiry regarding the timeline for making and announcing a decision on Garrett. It would make sense to unveil it later today, making it an organic and natural (for a change) Friday afternoon bad-news dump.

Whether the decision comes today or Monday, the issue will dominate the NFL news cycle throughout the weekend. Come Sunday, the pregame shows and game broadcasts will be talking either about what the league will do or about what the league did. The sooner the NFL sends a clear and unmistakable message about what will and won’t be tolerated when it comes to a player being struck with his own helmet, the better.

Many seem to agree that Garrett won’t play again this year. My guess? He’ll get a 10-game suspension that covers the balance of the 2019 regular season, any 2019 postseason games (if the Browns qualify), and up to four 2020 regular-season games.