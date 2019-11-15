Will Fuller, Bradley Roby questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Texans list cornerback Bradley Roby and receiver Will Fuller as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. They are expected to be game-time decisions.

Roby injured his hamstring against the Chiefs on Oct. 13 and has missed the past three games. Fuller strained his hamstring against the Colts on Oct. 20 and has missed the past two games.

Both were limited in practice all week.

Complicating matters for the Texans is they play the Colts on Thursday night in an important division game.

“Look, you have a situation here where you have a game on Sunday, which is an important game – they’re all important games – then you turn right around and you’ve got a game Thursday night,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Friday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “So, you have to weigh all that. You have to weigh where they’re at relative to what our medical personnel are telling us and where they’re at, how they feel.

“Both of those guys have done some things in practice and we’ll see how it goes today relative to Sunday, but also taking into account that you have a game, you play a week from (Thursday). You have to take all that into account.”

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) and safety Tashaun Gipson (back/wrist) are questionable but expected to return to the lineup Sunday in Baltimore.