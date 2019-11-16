Bears place Trey Burton on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bears announced tight end Adam Shaheen, outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, linebacker Danny Trevathan and tight end Trey Burton were not on the charter to Los Angeles.

It was not a surprise since the Bears ruled out all four Friday.

Burton has a calf injury, Irving a quadriceps injury, Trevathan an elbow injury and Shaheen a foot injury.

The Bears later announced they placed Burton on injured reserve.

They activated linebacker James Vaughters from the practice squad to take his place.

Burton had a groin injury to end 2018 and sports hernia surgery in the offseason. He played through another groin injury this season, catching 14 passes for 84 yards in eight games, but he injured his calf last week against Detroit.

The Bears have Ben Braunecker, J.P. Holtz and converted tackle Bradley Sowell at tight end.

Vaughters played 13 defensive snaps and eight on special teams last week against the Lions. He made his NFL debut a week earlier and played four defensive snaps and nine on special teams against the Eagles.

The Bears cut him five days ago to re-sign Sowell.