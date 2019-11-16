Brian Flores told Dolphins: Forget the draft, we’re trying to win games

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 16, 2019, 9:26 AM EST
The Miami Dolphins are on a two-game winning streak, a development that comes as a shock to those who thought they were purposely trying to lose this year to earn the first overall pick in the draft. But to those inside the Dolphins’ locker room, winning is what this season has always been about.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Flores called his players together a couple weeks ago and told them he isn’t even thinking about next year’s draft and wants them to win, now. The players responded.

“He said he’s not worried about the draft,” right tackle Jesse Davis said. “He’s worried about winning games; [that’s] what he told us. He was telling us, ‘We’re trying to win these games, guys. F [expletive] the draft, we’re not worried about that. We’re worried about the next opponent. We’re worried about getting a win.’ He’s done a good job.”

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker said the players appreciated hearing from their coach what every competitor wants to hear: We want to win.

“It was the elephant in the room and he addressed it and cleared things up,” Baker said. “You hear the outsiders and whatever, but the coach said we aren’t worried about next year. He showed he’s about winning and said he believes in us, that our focus isn’t on next year or the year after that. Our focus is on right now and we have the pieces to win. We believe that.”

Thanks to their current two-game winning streak (and the continuing futility on display in Cincinnati and Washington), the Dolphins are no longer the favorites to earn the first overall pick. Whether that costs them a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft remains to be seen, but Flores is earning the respect of his players.

12 responses to “Brian Flores told Dolphins: Forget the draft, we’re trying to win games

  1. Flores is smart. It is much more important to establish a winning culture. Not like picking higher guarantees you a QB anyway. Who do you want Lamar Jackson or the 4 picked above him? Trubisky or Mahomes/Watson?

  3. Winning meaningless games, great strategy!!! Thanks for another decade of just loser football. The Heat have taken over the Miami sports attention anyways

  5. NFL history is littered with QBs who were drafted in the top five and failed. The QB is important, but getting the coach right first is FAR more important. Shula took teams to the Super Bowl with Earl Morrall and David Woodley at QB. Bill Bellicheck won games with Matt Cassell. Having a promising QB means nothing if you don’t have the right coach developing him (see Darnold and Gase as exhibit A).

  6. He only days that now that Tu a came up small on the biggest stage.

    But you can’t look at that Redskin s, Bills, and Steelers game and tell me they weren’t tanking after proving they could win.

  9. Its 2011 all over again, we could have draft Andrew Luck but won meaning less games and drafted Tannehill SEVEN YEARS LATER here we are again, we will draft another Chad Henne, John Beck, Pat White, another so Dolphins moment.

  10. Flores is an excellent coach who will turn that team around if he’s allowed to. He came from the best NFL team of the last 20 years, the winningest team. If the owner and GM expected him to cooperate with tanking they were foolish to do so.

    Flores is installing a new culture there where team comes first and winning every single game is the goal, no matter whether its a long shot or not. If the players don’t believe the coaching staff is putting them in a position to succeed, they will lose all the time. The GM may have gutted the roster on Flores, but he’s not rolling over and quitting because of it.

  12. Players have an average 3.5 years in their NFL career – they’re not going to sacrifice an entire season “tanking” which means:

    a) the team drafts their REPLACEMENT
    b) stick around long enough for a draft pick to be good and contribute to wins
    c) screw their chances of landing a lucrative contract

