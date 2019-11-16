Cardinals extend Maxx Williams through 2021

Getty Images

Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was scheduled to hit free agency in March, but he’ll be staying in Arizona.

The Cardinals and Williams have agreed on a two-year contract extension through 2021, according to the team’s website.

Williams has played 42 percent of the Cardinals’ offensive snaps and 58 percent of their special teams snaps this season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has praised Williams both for his hands and his blocking ability.

A 2015 second-round pick of the Ravens, injuries plagued Williams during his four years in Baltimore. But this year Williams has been healthy and available, and the Cardinals want to get more from him over the next two years.