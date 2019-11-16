Colin Kaepernick is bringing his own receivers to his workout

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL has kept Colin Kaepernick in the dark about multiple aspects of his dog-and-pony show about nothing workout. As a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT, the league’s failure to provide information to Kaepernick includes the identity of the receivers who will be available to catch passes from him.

Thus, Kaepernick has made arrangements to bring his own receivers to the workout.

It’s the latest piece of evidence supporting an argument that this isn’t about giving Kaepernick a fair shot at resuming his NFL career, but that it’s instead part of a chess-match P.R. and/or legal strategy where the league is making calculated moves with some agenda other than helping Kaepernick in mind.

The failure to identify the receivers follows a refusal to name the teams that will be present and a refusal to provide the names of the team representatives who will attend. But, sure, Kaepernick definitely should feel like everything about this exercise is aimed at rectifying the fact that the league has shunned him for more than 32 months.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Colin Kaepernick is bringing his own receivers to his workout

  3. Here we go again he won’t get hired by anybody and it’ll start all over again with the NFL “colluding” to keep him out of the league. I’m telling you Tom Brady could run around with a sickle and Hammer shirt and nobody would care because he’s good. That’s the key Kaepernick is not good he was benched by Blaine Gabbert for god sake

  5. Shenanigans! I keep reading that there are no legal issues that drive this but what other reason could it be? Lots of players have been out of work for 3 years so why him and why now? Follow the lawyers….

  6. “dog-and-pony show about nothing workout”
    ——————————

    PUT UP OR SHUT UP.

    Kaepernick is given a golden opportunity to demonstrate his current level of football skills, yet certain media is still AFRAID he might fail and has already started making excuses after excuses.

  10. mrbigass says:
    November 16, 2019 at 10:19 am
    Shenanigans! I keep reading that there are no legal issues that drive this but what other reason could it be? Lots of players have been out of work for 3 years so why him and why now? Follow the lawyers….
    —————————————–

    The ongoing CBA negotiations could be the other reason. Follow the locker room lawyers may be more like it

  13. If the Kaepernick team had actually found hard evidence of this supposed “shunning” their settlement would have been MUCH MUCH more than $10 million. Probably closer to $100 million. If Kap truly is in shape and can still play, he should get a job. Plain and simple. Probably not a starting job but maybe work back into it. It’s funny how the “pro-kap” team only references his resume from 2012-2013 and then the “anti-kap” team only reference 2014-2016. All of it tells a story. And that story is that Kap is not that good unless he has one of the best O lines in the league. He needs 5 seconds to make a good throw. Even then, he doesn’t see the field well and runs too soon. He lost the SB and NFCCC largely because he couldn’t come off his #1 option when there was another open receiver to his left. I’m pretty confident he would be a disaster on a team like the Dolphins and then the whole thing would crumble. Though I’d be happy if I was wrong.

  14. Malcolm is playing the X, Al Sharpton is playing the Y, and Fidel Castro is in the slot. Go get them Colin.

  15. All this did was bring his name up front and center again , if this was an NfL PR stunt they should’ve known better

  16. Whatever the NFL’s motive, they couldn’t possibly make this look more like a clown show. Bang up job, NFL.

  18. I have No Doubts that this “Tea and Crackers” party is to seemingly sugarcoat the results of resolutiom. Kaep will still be treated as gum on a shoe by this league ! Their past efforts have shown how they seek to make or break players ! Fraternity ! AB Bryant Occhocinco and TO

  22. I am appalled that we weren’t told of this development yesterday in the droves of useless mumbo-jumbo stories of when he was on his way and who would be there and who wouldn’t !!!

  23. Yes. The fans shunned CK. Not the NFL. Which is what should happen when you kneel for the national anthem.

  24. Shunned him? He walked out on his last year in his contract he was the one who said I’m out. Is the NFL going to do this for more football players that want back in but may have been “shunned” haha. It’s a stunt and will fail miserably.

  25. Kaepernick shunned the league and not the other way around. He alienated a large portion of his employer’s custumers. Inner cities like Chicago are death factories for minorities and it’s mostly self-inflicted. Where is his SJW outrage over those dismal statistics? Sounds of crickets.

  26. NOBODY has blackballed Kap. Nobody wants the racial divide he preaches within their locker room as football is a team sport! All teams and owners have the right to sign or not sign any player of their choosing just as kap has the same right to protest! He’s not nor has he ever been a great QB. He was the product of a harbaugh coaching system at best. He needs to stop making excuses and look at himself in the mirror when it comes to his unemployment no one else is to blame I assure you!

  27. Why doesn’t the league just cave to all of Kaepernick’s demands? In fact, why dont we just let him pick what team he wants to start for and hand him 20 million all in the name of social justice!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!