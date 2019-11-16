Colin Kaepernick: We’re waiting for 32 owners and Roger Goodell to stop running

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick said after his open workout today that he’s eager to play football, just as soon as the NFL will let him.

“I’ve been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why,” Kaepernick said.

Kaepernick threw down the gauntlet toward the NFL and team owners, accusing them of being afraid to face the truth about why he’s been out of the league for three years.

“We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We’re out here, we’re ready to play, we’re ready to go anywhere,” Kaepernick said.

Kaepernick thanked his fans for supporting him and said he’ll be playing in front of them just as soon as a team gives him the opportunity.

“I’ve been ready, I’m staying ready, and I’ll continue to be ready,” Kaepernick said. “We’ll be waiting to hear from Roger Goodell, the NFL, the 32 teams.”

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season.