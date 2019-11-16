Colin Kaepernick: We’re waiting for 32 owners and Roger Goodell to stop running

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 16, 2019, 6:49 PM EST
Colin Kaepernick said after his open workout today that he’s eager to play football, just as soon as the NFL will let him.

“I’ve been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why,” Kaepernick said.

Kaepernick threw down the gauntlet toward the NFL and team owners, accusing them of being afraid to face the truth about why he’s been out of the league for three years.

“We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We’re out here, we’re ready to play, we’re ready to go anywhere,” Kaepernick said.

Kaepernick thanked his fans for supporting him and said he’ll be playing in front of them just as soon as a team gives him the opportunity.

“I’ve been ready, I’m staying ready, and I’ll continue to be ready,” Kaepernick said. “We’ll be waiting to hear from Roger Goodell, the NFL, the 32 teams.”

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season.

86 responses to “Colin Kaepernick: We’re waiting for 32 owners and Roger Goodell to stop running

  2. Honestly, this is why he has no job.

    The truth is, he has a big head and got arrogant, failing to work at it, was benched, and he pouted.

    Millennials. It is an enormous problem in the workplace in general.

  5. Is Colin Kaepernick good enough to be an NFL QB? I dont know. Maybe. I do know if you’re a fringe player it’s not smart to insult all 32 owners when trying to make it back, if that is even what he really wants….

  7. tylawspick6 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 6:52 pm
    Honestly, this is why he has no job.

    The truth is, he has a big head and got arrogant, failing to work at it, was benched, and he pouted.

    Millennials. It is an enormous problem in the workplace in general.

    OK boomer.

  14. NFL is talked into a tryout for you and you complain and run your mouth bad mouthing the nfl and teams. What an idiot.

  15. He oozes entitlement and arrogance. For someone who averaged under 180 yards passing a game and was known more for his running than his passing and ended up losing his job at quarterback to Blaine Gabbert, what exactly does he have to be arrogant about? Nobody owes him a job and today he just gave another example of why teams have been hesitant to sign him by turning a workout into a full blown circus.

  16. I thought they had reached a settlement? Or do you sue your former employer nowadays and expect a job as well?

  18. rabbi187 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 6:53 pm
    Is Colin Kaepernick good enough to be an NFL QB? I dont know. Maybe. I do know if you’re a fringe player it’s not smart to insult all 32 owners when trying to make it back, if that is even what he really wants….

    ——————-

    He just made Goodell and the owners look really bad – they damaged him, he damages them back. This is embarrassing for both sides. I’ve seem meme and gif wars over text by kids smarter than this. And I believe he wanted to come back and now wants to call out their collusion to blackball him. Don’t care about the dude, but do care that people like AD, AB and Vontaz Burfict can get passes for much, much worse.

  21. We all know why

    —-

    Because he’s never been that good. Add in the off-field stuff (Castro shirt, pig socks, girlfriend, etc) and he’s a bigger headache than he’s worth. It’s very simple.

  23. The NFL screwed up the first settlement and this hamfisted attempt to get him to sign an employment release blew up in their face. The only thing they accomplished was giving him more ammunition for another lawsuit.

  24. Boomers: Everyone is too easily offended these days!

    Also Boomers: Football man kneel! I am offended! Go away football man!

  26. Quite a few people who knelt have jobs in the NFL because they’re still starter quality and are thus worth the PR/Distraction headache. (And don’t tell me “He’s not a distraction! He won an award from his teammates!” because that was obvious virtue signalling.)

    If he were good enough to be worth it, he’d be playing. He isn’t, especially since NFL defenses know how to defend against what he does now and that’s why he declined in the first place.

  27. I would like to see a serious story on the history and timeline of Kap’s issue and then have it be the last thing I ever read on it. I seem to recall that Kap’s original explanation of why he sat for the anthem wasn’t aligned with what we hear it is now. But frankly it’s all gotten for cluttered in the sub-story that I’m not sure what the original facts of the story are compared to what we read now. So PFT, I’d love to read a factual background of the entire story. Thanks.

  30. This is not going to win any teams over. Sorry but it just won’t. Calling out potential employers is always bad for business. Thumb this down but it’s true. Be humble. Don’t feed the machine. If you want to play, then put the extra stuff aside and just get back in. I swear it isn’t that hard.

  32. He has actually convinced himself that he is a healthy addition to the social climate of the country. When your actions are more divisive than uniting do you need to smarten up and find a more beneficial way to protest.

  35. tylawspick6 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 6:52 pm
    Honestly, this is why he has no job.

    The truth is, he has a big head and got arrogant, failing to work at it, was benched, and he pouted.

    Millennials. It is an enormous problem in the workplace in general.
    ————-
    You LOVE Roger Goodell Ty!

  40. This Man-child has been done since he was benched BEFORE he first knelt. The pouting and attention grab was for nothing but his own benching. Then he construed the narrative to be about social justice.

  42. There isn’t a single team that will hire this… person.

    At best, he’d either cause distraction in the locker room or dissention among the fans.

    Or both.

    Too much hate in his heart, I guess.

  43. “face the truth about why he’s been out of the league for three years“, yeah, because your not good anymore and not worth the circus that comes with you. Just a guess.

  44. Since Harbaugh make Kaep the QB, the 49ers went downhill. Kaep went downhill. And Harbaugh is still going downhill at Michigan. Even Matt Millen wouldn’t want any part of that proven loser.

  46. I feel like he doesn’t actually want to play. I feel like he wants to give the impression that he wants to play so he can make it look like he is the victim. He’s like a bad parent that give the illusion of how great they are on facebook.

  47. Again, watch his actions. Every one of his actions up till now has been about appearing like what he wants to play but finds a way to scuttle it. So what is he do when hes on the verge of Maybe getting signed? He insults and throws sand in the face of all 32 teams.

    Consistent.

    Again, Doing just enough to make sure no one actually offered him a contract.

  48. He’s playing an excuse game. If he wanted in he would be excited if one team came to his workout. This was a stunt. Hopefully this was the final time we will hear about him playing in the league.

  49. Not worth the hassle to sign this fool.
    No show for a job interview.
    Tell potential employers to come to you.
    Make comments disparaging potential employers.
    Yeah…we all know why he’s unemployed.
    He’s more interested in the show than working.

  50. Another millennial who thinks hes entitled! This Boomer had to work for what I have albeit it may be not much but it wasn’t handed to me. Hey Kap you had a great opportunity but you put yourself in this situation nobody else. Here your NFL participation trophy, go home.

  53. “I reaLLy want this job but you have to meet me on my terms or else I will file a lawsuit if I don’t get it…”

  55. This workout was a huge waste of time. He hasn’t changed and he just torpedoed any chance of re-entering the NFL. Time to implement your next “life step” man…

  57. That’ll make an employer wanna hire you, criticize challenge and call them out. It’s almost as if Kaepeenick wants to ensure nobody offers him a contract.

    Hmmmm.

  58. Well after you file a complaint against the “NFL/TEAMS” and get millions of dollars. Do you really think that THEY WOULD EVEN THINK ABOUT hiring you to even mow there lawn

  62. He never wanted anything more than to play the victim. Even he knows deep down he is not the caliber of a starting QB. Stats tell the story and the story is one of mediocrity. Victimhood is embraced these days as if it sainthood by some. The tracks are running out soon for this train.

  63. OK, Colin. You got what you wanted. A workout sponsored by the NFL, on your terms but a facility of your choosing, and with an audience. There, it’s done. Thank you for participating, now go away. We shan’t hear of you anymore.

  64. Face it folks…..this was all orchestrated.

    HE DOES NOT WANT TO PLAY!
    HE NEVER INTENDED ON PLAYING!

    He work this situation until he could find himself a new ax to grind. This was all designed to make him look like he is a victim again.

    If you can’t see that you are blind.

  68. Some good news from today’s workout… FA receiver Brice Butler (Friend of Kap) received 15 tenders from NFL teams.

  69. “Reading a lot of these comments, racism is alive and well in America.”

    Really?? Then explain to us why Eric Reid has been playing the past 2 seasons. Go on.
    He did the exact same thing as CK, and he’s playing.

    Explain.

  70. This guy knows he can’t play, so he’s looking for another excuse to be “blackballed”. The NFL called his bluff and he ran 60 miles away..

  71. Wild, the NFL gives him an opportunity that he’s been begging for, and what does he do? He whines, cries, and screws himself over.

    Now he’s supposedly a victim AGAIN?

    Go away bro!

  72. @ncintron76

    Race doesn’t have anything to do with it the fact that he stinks

    BTW, I’m white and I’m proud that Russell Wilson is the QB for my favorite team…

  73. He’s a martyr right now. If he plays and sucks, like he did before and surely will now, he loses his martyrdom. The Last thing he wants is to play. The NFL are fools for even trying to work with him.

  74. Yeah, this is the guy I want leading my team. The Robin Hood of the league, the one who really makes a difference with his social causes? Why do you want to be involved with the league anyway. Don’t they represent what you protest? You’re a distraction at best and not that desirable by NFL teams. If you were valuable to a team then you would be on a team. Just ask Ben, Vick, Hunt, Hill, Gordon and soon Miles. Give it up. Florio, stop apologizing for this man. He made his bed now let him lay.

  76. What a bunch of sheep the people in this comment thread are. I’ve never been a big fan of the guy, but this orchestrated workout was clearly a railroad job by the NFL to try to limit further liability. What they did was essentially ensure that Kaepernick would refuse to sign a release that had nothing to do with the actual workout itself so they could blame him.

    And you idiots are just lapping it up. Open your eyes.

  77. If you want to play in the nfl you will play by its rules. Kaep has yet to figure that out and failed the latest attempt today. If Kaep doesn’t like it that’s fine but that also means he won’t be employed by a team. It’s really pretty simple. His socks with cops as pigs was enough for me. Sorry that wasn’t about social reform.

  80. settlefornothingnow says:
    November 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm
    rabbi187 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 6:53 pm
    Is Colin Kaepernick good enough to be an NFL QB? I dont know. Maybe. I do know if you’re a fringe player it’s not smart to insult all 32 owners when trying to make it back, if that is even what he really wants….
    ——————-
    He just made Goodell and the owners look really bad – they damaged him, he damages them back. This is embarrassing for both sides. I’ve seem meme and gif wars over text by kids smarter than this. And I believe he wanted to come back and now wants to call out their collusion to blackball him. Don’t care about the dude, but do care that people like AD, AB and Vontaz Burfict can get passes for much, much worse.
    ——-
    He took the money when it was offered. That was (supposed to be) the end. If it’s not, send the money back.

  83. For the millionth time, he voided the last year of his deal with the 49ers and he turned down a deal that he thought was lowball. Stop saying you’re blackballed.

  84. I guarantee half of high school qbs could do just as well as he did in the workout. No pressure, throwing vs no one in coverage, and making zero reads. It’s playing catch with your buddies. In my eyes, that’s the farthest thing from a workout I’ve seen from the highlights. Loved how he was out of breathe giving his post interview too but he’s in shape he claims.

  86. The cause is more important to him than football, and Kaep is in over his head. Maybe Philbin gave him swim lessons. He’s not gonna play anymore.

Leave a Reply

