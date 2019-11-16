Colts owner Jim Irsay chimes in on the Myles Garrett suspension

Getty Images

Well, now I’ve seen everything.

The owner of the Indianapolis Colts has interjected himself into a controversy that is none of his concern, expressing support for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in the aftermath of the indefinite suspension imposed by the league on the first overall pick in the 2017 draft.

“In regards to Myles Garrett, he has offered a sincere apology and my feelings are everybody makes mistakes in life,” Irsay said on Twitter. “The NFL is a family, and as a family we support each other when we make mistakes. Let’s go forward with spirit of accountability and forgiveness.”

Of course, in most families, one member doesn’t whack another member in the head with a helmet. That’s precisely what Garrett did.

Whatever Irsay’s views, the league surely would prefer that he keep them to himself. Although he violated no policies because he didn’t criticize the Browns or Garrett, Irsay’s public comments potentially compromise the league’s disciplinary efforts. What if the league decides not to welcome Garrett back to the family in 2020? What if the NFLPA uses Irsay’s comments as a basis for pushing back against the league’s discipline?

It’s an unconventional approach from Irsay, which is no surprise. He’s an unconventional owner. In a league that prizes adherence to conventions, however, it probably would be better for Irsay if he chose to leave the Garrett situation to the Browns and to the league office.