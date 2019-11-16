Dolphins active Julien Davenport from IR, waive Andrew Donnal

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they activated offensive tackle Julién Davenport off injured reserve Saturday.

They waived offensive tackle Andrew Donnal in a corresponding move.

Davenport started one game for Miami before being placed on injured reserve. He was acquired in a Sept. 1 trade with Houston.

In 2018 for the Texans, Davenport played in all 16 games with 15 starts.

Davenport has played 28 games with 20 starts in his three-year career after entering the NFL as a fourth-round choice of the Texans in 2017.

Donnal played two games with Miami this season after the Dolphins signed him Sept. 24.

He has appeared in games with four franchises since 2015, spending time with the Rams (2015-16), Ravnes (2017), Lions (2018) and Dolphins (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2015.