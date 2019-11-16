Hue Jackson will not participate in Colin Kaepernick’s rescheduled workout

Getty Images

Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson was originally scheduled to oversee Colin Kaepernick’s workout today. Now, not.

Jackson’s friend Mike Silver of NFL Network reports that Jackson is in Atlanta for the workout, as the league asked him to be. But according to Silver, Kaepernick’s agent didn’t inform Jackson of the change in location until it was too late for him to make it to the new location, which is more than an hour away from the Falcons’ facility.

It’s unclear who will now oversee Kaepernick’s workout, and how many, if any, NFL scouts will make the trek from the Falcons’ facility to the high school where it’s now taking place.

The workout is scheduled to begin momentarily. We’ll continue providing updates on any news from the proceedings.