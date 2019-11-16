Most teams didn’t show up to Colin Kaepernick’s workout

Getty Images

As of this morning, a large majority of NFL teams were expected to have representatives in Atlanta to watch Colin Kaepernick work out. By the time the workout had been moved an hour away amid sniping between the league and Kaepernick’s representatives, most teams opted out.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, the majority of NFL teams chose not to attend the rescheduled workout, which Kaepernick had in front of the media and on camera at a local high school instead of behind closed doors at the Falcons’ facility.

The exact number of scouts who attended is not clear, but Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that Kansas City, Philadelphia, Washington, San Francisco, the New York Jets and a couple of others were in attendance.

To the extent that we can tell anything from these workouts, Kaepernick appeared to be in good shape and hasn’t lost his strong arm. But given how few teams attended, it remains unlikely that he’ll return to the NFL.