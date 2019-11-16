NFL says it is “disappointed” Colin Kaepernick “did not appear”

The NFL tried to dictate the when, where and how of Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday. When the former 49ers quarterback wouldn’t agree to the league’s terms, the NFL released a statement.

It said it was “disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout.”

Kaepernick currently is working out at a high school in Atlanta rather than the Falcons training facility.

Here is the rest of the NFL’s statement:

“He informed us of that decision at 2:30 pm today along with the public.

“Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants – an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL. Twenty-five (25) clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew. It is important to note the following:

“As stated above, more than three-fourths of NFL clubs were present for today’s workout.

“The NFL made considerable effort to work cooperatively with Colin’s representatives. We invited his agent to suggest questions for the interview. Yesterday, when Colin’s representatives said he wanted to bring his own receivers to the workout, we agreed to the request. In addition, Coach Hue Jackson discussed with Colin’s agent what drills would be run at the workout so that Colin would know what would be expected of him.

“Last night, when Nike, with Colin’s approval, requested to shoot an ad featuring Colin and mentioning all the NFL teams present at the workout, we agreed to the request.

“On Wednesday, we sent Colin’s representatives a standard liability waiver based on the waiver used by National Invitational Camp at all NFL Combines and by NFL clubs when trying out free agent players. At noon today, Colin’s representatives sent a completely rewritten and insufficient waiver.

“We heard for the first time last night, around the same time we heard from Nike, that Colin wanted to bring his own video crew. We heard for the first time this afternoon that Colin wanted to open the event to all media.

“We agreed to have Colin’s representatives on the field while the workout was being conducted and to allow them to see how it was being recorded. We did so even though we have been clear from the beginning that this is private workout. As is typical with NFL Combines, one video crew was prepared to shoot and distribute video of the interview and workout. We confirmed with Colin’s representatives that they would receive both the video that would be sent to all 32 clubs as well as the raw footage from the entire event, which is unprecedented.

“The location Colin selected is more than an hour away from Flowery Branch.

“​We are grateful to the Falcons, who made available the club’s first-class facility, along with athletic training, equipment, and communications staff to ensure that today’s workout would occur under ideal conditions, to coaches Hue Jackson and Joe Philbin, who were prepared to run a workout that would allow Colin to demonstrate his skill level, and to Jeff Foster and the Combine staff for arranging for other players to participate and for managing the logistics of the workout.

“Colin’s decision has no effect on his status in the League. He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club.”

Kaepernick has been free to sign with any club since March 2017 when he opted out of his contract before the 49ers released him. Yet, no team even has offered him a workout.

  5. Maybe this will be the last we hear of him. Nah. On a side note, Adidas makes some great shoes and apparel.

  7. “Kaepernick has been free to sign with any club since March 2017 when he opted out of his contract before the 49ers released him”
    ———————————————-

    And that says it all.

  8. As much as some want to make this about the NFL, CK’s camp has been changing and making requests all along….and now, this is about filming a Nike commercial. Read the news, Nike’s camera crew was setup all along in the secondary location and this is all about filming a new commercial.

    The NFL got played. This is about a new commercial!

  13. This guy managed to turn even a run of the mill workout into a circus. Demanding a camera crew for a tryout? Absurd. He’s just making the NFL’s point for them.

  14. In other words, “I am nowhere near ready for an NFL field but can’t let that be seen and risk losing all my leverage for endorsements.”

  16. If Kaep’s team isn’t lying, they will produce a copy of this ‘unfair’ waiver that the NFL alledgedly sprung on him at the last minute, an action that would crush the NFL’s story.

    I will bet you a billion dollars they can’t produce it.

  17. ‘Kaepernick has been free to sign with any club since March 2017 when he opted out of his contract before the 49ers released him. Yet, no team even has offered him a workout.’

    Well, gee. After today, I can’t imagine why team’s would stay away!

  24. C’mon Florio….how can you keep defending this guy?? Face it…you just got played as well. While you were writing pro-CK articles, he was maneuvering to film a new Nike commercial.

    HE DOESNT WANT TO PLAY!!!

    HE ONLY WANTS TO APPEAR LIKE HE WANTS TO.

  26. How can his blind defenders not see what’s going on?!

    Follow his actions. Every time there was a chance to get signed, he’s found a way to scuttle it. Baltimore, Denver, Seattle, the AAF and now this.

    Figure it out…his brand is predicated on being a martyr. Playing diminishes his brand. If you watch his actions, this is quite obvious.

  27. kd75 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 5:09 pm
    “Why can’t I find a job?”

    *Skips job interview

    ————————————-
    The whole thing was a sham…the NFL had no intention of trying to see Kaepernick succeed…I would love to see Kaepernick get a fair shot with an NFL team…probably won’t happen though…

  28. You guys are just full of hate and lack honesty. As an attorney if my client was asked to sign a blanket waiver which included any future litigation I would never let them sign it. The NFL says they gave the standard waiver of liability well let’s compare what others have received at workouts and see if they slipped the extra language in that Kap’s representatives said they did. Then we’ll know all we need to know and who is being disingenuous.

  30. “As stated above, more than three-fourths of NFL clubs were present for today’s workout.”

    So by this statement it sounds like one could assume none of them showed up at the new location and I don’t blame them because it’s kind of an inconvenience to have the location switched to somewhere an hour away at the last minute. When opportunities are few and far between for 3 years you can’t get picky about the details. This definitely seems orchestrated so that kaep can act like none of the team reps showed up like they promised. He doesn’t wanna play or he would’ve just showed up to the original location.

  35. This is so boring, so strung out. No one cares if Kap ever plays, and no one cares if the NFL gave him a workout. THE FANS DID NOT ASK FOR THIS. WE DIDN’T WANT IT. What we want is the media to be covering the real NFL, because as the season winds down there are a ton of great storylines that should be on the front page, not this ridiculous garbage. And it is 100% ridiculous. Please stop, NFL and Kap, please. Go your separate ways and let the fans talk about what matters, namely the big Jets Redskins matchup this weekend.

  37. @ tinye67

    “As much as some want to make this about the NFL, CK’s camp has been changing and making requests all along….and now, this is about filming a Nike commercial. Read the news, Nike’s camera crew was setup all along in the secondary location and this is all about filming a new commercial. The NFL got played. This is about a new commercial”.

    You are so very correct. This is ALL political, and Kap and his reps decided he isn’t going to get pushed around. I doubt Kap was getting much if any money from it, and why shouldn’t he if the NFL is going to gain from it.

    The NFL is very similar to the U.S. House and Senate. Old, rich dudes who will exploit whoever for whatever cause (justified or not) to push their own agendas.

    Stay Strong, Kap.

  38. This clown has blown his last and final chance. He has no interest in playing football again. He wants a media circus and wants to file a lawsuit against the NFL and also teams. Take a hike.. the media needs to just stop writing about him. Everyone is sick and tired of him and the circus.

  42. footballpat says:
    November 16, 2019 at 5:21 pm
    You guys are just full of hate and lack honesty. As an attorney if my client was asked to sign a blanket waiver which included any future litigation I would never let them sign it. The NFL says they gave the standard waiver of liability well let’s compare what others have received at workouts and see if they slipped the extra language in that Kap’s representatives said they did. Then we’ll know all we need to know and who is being disingenuous.

    Of course you wouldn’t let your client sign it. Let’s see if they actually follow your reasonable guidance and allow for a comparison of the waiver he was asked to sign and that of a standard work out.

    When they don’t do it, will you realize he and his team are liars?

  47. I think this was a demonstration as to what type of player teams would be signing in Kap. The NFL is showing you that he will not follow rules and will do his own thing, the guy is not a team player. Too bad for him, but his NFL career is absolutely over with zero chance of being signed.

  48. Great commitment Kap, you just chased away anyone that remotely thought of signing you. Better keep your day job with NIKE and deny more shoes with flags on them. Maybe NIKE should make a sneaker with a WHITE SURRENDER flag on it.

  50. Is it any wonder why teams have been staying away from him and his circus side show. Has nothing to do with his talent. The clown will never learn. And you can throw NIKE in that basket as well.

  51. This is exactly why I have not purchased anything made by Nike since they made 1st commercial or will purchase anything made by Nike ever again.
    Anyone serious about this issue should also never support Nike.
    That entire stunt was just to film a commercial

  52. Dude should go try out for a soap opera. He already has the drama part down. If he reads a script like he reads a defense, he won’t make it as an actor either.

  53. and some how he will still play victim, and people will still hop on that bandwagon of take no responsibility for ones own actions.

  54. I have just heard that Kap will be on stage with Kanye West at Joel Osteen’s place tomorrow. He will be throwing footballs into the crowd during the final song tomorrow.

  55. What a joke. If he and/or his reps had a problem with the workout they could have said no from the start. But not this guy, just whatever will generate more headlines. Please, can we now just forget about this washed-up player?!

  56. That’s funny, it seems he was just offered a workout and declined it

    —————————————————————————-

    It wasn’t a real workout, they just wanted him to sign a legal document waiving his rights to sue them later. And even if it was a real workout, he probably would have never done it anyway, since after 3 years there is no way he is near game shape and nearly every NFL team would prefer to draft a young QB instead of investing even the league minimum in an aging QB that has been out of the league for 3 years. It’s all TRASH. ALL OF IT. I hate it so much.

  60. How many times does this guy have to prove that he’s a complete fraud? Apparently, he can do this indefinitely. because there will always be suckers who will fall for it.

  63. Turns out Kaepernick did this to protect HIS RIGTS, which lest you forget, every American citizen has.

    The NFL wanted to squash his ability to protect himself legally giving up his ability to use the courts , which EVERYT American has the right to do.

    football fascist can jump in the lake.

  67. It wasn’t a real workout, they just wanted him to sign a legal document waiving his rights to sue them later.
    ————-
    You’re right in that it wasnt a real workout. It was a Nike commercial.

  68. psubeerman21 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 5:29 pm
    This is so boring, so strung out. No one cares if Kap ever plays, and no one cares if the NFL gave him a workout. THE FANS DID NOT ASK FOR THIS. WE DIDN’T WANT IT. What we want is the media to be covering the real NFL, because as the season winds down there are a ton of great storylines that should be on the front page, not this ridiculous garbage. And it is 100% ridiculous. Please stop, NFL and Kap, please. Go your separate ways and let the fans talk about what matters, namely the big Jets Redskins matchup this weekend.
    —————————————-

    It’s nice when you can speak for everyone. I and just about every fan of color I know of thinks he’s getting shafted and do want him back in the league. But I guess that speaks to the racial divide in this country. Some people will never see America from our side of the fence.

  71. Yeah well the NFL is nowhere’s near as disappointed as I am.
    This is a travesty.
    I was so looking forward to see Kap display his HOF QB skills again.
    Total bummer dude.

  73. footballpat says:

    It’s nice when you can speak for everyone. I and just about every fan of color I know of thinks he’s getting shafted and do want him back in the league. But I guess that speaks to the racial divide in this country. Some people will never see America from our side of the fence.

    Why do you think he’s being shafted? Because he’s a person of color? Eric Reid kneeled too and he has a job. Face it, Kap isn’t good enough. He was benched for Blaine Gabbert. He also wore a shirt idolizing Fidel Castro which many people disliked–and that has nothing to do with race. Face it, if teams thought he was good enough he’d be on a team. He’s just more trouble than he’s worth at this point and after this fiasco it’s hard to blame teams for not wanting him. The fact you choose to be divisive and claim others are divisive is hypocritical.

