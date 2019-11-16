NFL tried to put Colin Kaepernick in legal checkmate

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2019, 3:37 PM EST
The NFL’s Colin Kaepernick dog-and-pony show about nothing was about something, after all.

It was about extinguishing the second lawsuit that Kaepernick could file for ongoing collusion plus retaliation against him for his first grievance that was settled for a payment reportedly between $1 million and $10 million.

That’s the inescapable conclusion from the assertion, as made by Kaepernick’s lawyer and Kaepernick’s agent, that the NFL demanded that he sign a broad waiver, including a waiver of potential employment claims.

Let that one sink in. The league, under the guise of acting out of the goodness of its own heart and/or to assuage the guilt of 32 months of Kaepernick being wrongfully denied an opportunity, set up a workout for all teams (even though any team could work him out at any time) and then, as he showed up for it, asked him to sign a waiver that not only protected the league and the Falcons against a torn ACL or some other injury that could have happened during the workout but also exonerated the league of any and all responsibility for the violations of his rights that may have (have) occurred since he grievance was settled in February.

As a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT, when Kaepernick’s camp suggested a standard injury waiver that didn’t sweep broadly to absolve the NFL from its ongoing violation of his rights, league representatives said that the proposed release had been drafted by NFL general counsel Jeff Pash, and that Pash wanted his release to be signed.

Pash’s name constantly has been mentioned behind the scenes as the person who was believed to have devised this entire scheme. From Kaepernick’s perspective, it wasn’t about Roger Goodell cleansing his conscience, and it wasn’t about Jay-Z repairing his reputation. It was about Pash, recognizing that the failure to buy out Kaepernick’s ongoing employment rights in February coupled with an ongoing cold shoulder created the very real possibility for a second lawsuit that would have taken far more cold hard cash from the league than the first one.

By moving the workout from the Falcons’ facility to a new location, Kaepernick has escaped checkmate, and he has escaped a potential checkmate. If any team representatives who were ready to watch him work out at the Falcons’ facility fails to attend the session at the alternate location, the end result could be legal checkmate for the NFL.

At this point, given the clumsy, awkward manner in which Pash’s scheme has played out, the only way to avoid a second lawsuit from Kaepernick could be to do what should have been done in the first place, if the league truly wanted to help Kaepernick: Pick up the phone and make whatever deal has to be made behind the scenes with one of the NFL’s teams to give the guy a job.

  1. I seriously don’t believe Kaepernick thinks an NFL team is going to sign him, so it seems both sides have ulterior motives. I’ve read Kaepernick’s name more in the last week than I have the entire last year. That’s a lot of free publicity for doing nothing.

  3. In addition to the NFL wanting Kaepernick to sign a liability waiver, they also offered him an extended warranty policy for only an additional 20 dollars.

  6. The NFL is a multi billion dollar business. If Kap was good they would find a way for him to be in the league.

    Just look at how much they over look when it comes to a elite player like tyreek hill?

    The bottom line is this, there is to much drama surrounding a backup QB at best. its just not worth it.

    and the funny thing? he acts like the victim when HE created the drama.

  7. Jeff Pash must’ve just watched that episode from the office when Dwight tricked Phyllis into signing his apology letter at Michael’s roast. Not the worst idea if you can pull it off…

  8. This is getting ridiculous. Somebody just give him a chance already.

    If he sucks, then the team and league can finally justify his unemployment status to diminished play

  11. Nothing like this happens without Goodell’s blessing. Pash certainly appears to be driving the car but Roger is the gasoline leaking behind it as it explodes over a cliff…

  12. W/L 8-8 TD-19
    W/L 2-6 TD-6
    W/L 1-10 TD-16

    those are his records as a starter after that superbowl.

    does that scream starter in the NFL to anybody?

    even during the super bowl year its very average. 12-4 TD-21 Comp% 58 yard 3197

  13. 4hourelection says:
    November 16, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    The NFL is absolutely disgraceful.

    When Brady retires, I’m done. Been headed that way for years.

    _______________________________________________________________________________

    You wont be missed.

  14. Knew it. Never thought for a minute this was anything but a legal ploy of some kind to Mitigate some element of his ongoing collusion based lawsuit. Did anyone really think the league was acting out of the goodness of their heart?

  16. 3 years later? What a joke.
    Kaepernick wasn’t great his last year, but Mannion, RG3, Geno Smith all have jobs.
    Why everyone went so crazy about Kaepernick’s kneeling shows you how racist the country really is.

  17. How ignorant is the league owners…. avoid him at all cost. I’m shocked any team would even send anyone down there to witness this “workout”

  20. This stinks from the top down !…this was a sham from the begining with the NFL holding all of the cards…Kap did not want to play their [NFL] game and dissolve them of all potential lawsuit culpability regards past agreements and so, we are now back to square one. Forget the whole charade and let any team that wants to work him out…do so !

  21. Goodell, the NFL and Kaepernick deserve each other. We have been played once again. NFL fans are better than this. If today’s events are an insult to your intelligence, boycott a game near you. What has become of this once great league?

  22. So the NFL is protecting themselves from possible future lawsuits and thats a bad thing?

    Seems like good business to me considering CK has opted out of one deal, turned down others and got a settlement from the league.

    This guy is more trouble than hes worth.

  24. wow, this league and commissioner are gross.

    Is Goodell TRYING to make football not exist 20 years from now?

  25. This is hilarious, sounds like the NFL legal ‘experts’ walked themselves into a possible mess…smh

  26. Why do people give this m0r0n so much attention?

    Focus on the Lions drafting TEs in the first round within five years and the fact that they only have one playoff win in 1991 – since 1957.

    Maybe they should move to the CFL, they’re close enough to move to Canada, you could throw a rock from Detroit and hit Canada.

  27. Why does this guy have a legal right to a job with the NFL? Do I have that same right? I could use the cash. It doesn’t take collusion for every owner to take the pulse of their fans and decide that this guy is radioactive and they don’t need that kind of blowback for a backup/bottom tier starter.

