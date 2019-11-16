Nick Saban: Tua Tagovailoa’s injury “could be serious”

Getty Images

Alabama coach Nick Saban indicated after today’s game that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury could keep him out for a significant period of time.

Asked after the win over Mississippi State for information about Tagovailoa, who was carted off the field in the second quarter, Saban sounded pessimistic.

“I really don’t know at this point. We’ve got to do some MRIs and some things, but it’s a hip injury and that’s probably something that could be serious. So we just have to wait and see,” Saban said.

Given Tagovailoa’s status as a potential first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, it would be completely understandable for him to sit out the rest of the college football season even if he’s cleared to return. He may decide not to play football again until he’s getting paid for it.