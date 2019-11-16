Nick Saban: Tua Tagovailoa’s injury “could be serious”

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 16, 2019, 3:22 PM EST
Getty Images

Alabama coach Nick Saban indicated after today’s game that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury could keep him out for a significant period of time.

Asked after the win over Mississippi State for information about Tagovailoa, who was carted off the field in the second quarter, Saban sounded pessimistic.

“I really don’t know at this point. We’ve got to do some MRIs and some things, but it’s a hip injury and that’s probably something that could be serious. So we just have to wait and see,” Saban said.

Given Tagovailoa’s status as a potential first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, it would be completely understandable for him to sit out the rest of the college football season even if he’s cleared to return. He may decide not to play football again until he’s getting paid for it.

15 responses to “Nick Saban: Tua Tagovailoa’s injury “could be serious”

  2. Why was he in when it was 35-7 with his recent injury history? Only because Saban wants to run up the score on every Sisters Of The Poor he can, as “rankings” are his only concern. Let’s hear from the him now: Coach? Coach Saban? Bueller? Bueller?

  4. “He may decide not to play football again until he’s getting paid for it.”

    Hmmm. Almost $50,000 per year to attend Alabama as an out of state student. Must be tough paying that while playing football. What’s that? Oh, he pays nothing to attend Alabama? And gets top of the line medical coverage? Wow. It will be a shame to give all of that up when he decides to quit football and join the rest of the student body in having to pay for tuition and room and board. I guess he gets to keep the medical coverage for his injury, since that will be a pre-existing illness/injury. Just hope he does not get the flu or something.

  5. I’ve said it since last year that I would NOT draft Tua first overall. This does nothing to change my mind. Burrow is the better QB. Tua is Marcus Mariota 2.0. Tank for Tua should be “Blow it for Burrow”

  6. “Why was he even in?”

    Joe Burrow will be playing well after the game is decided against Nichols today. Asking that question means you don’t know how CFB works. I’m not saying it was the right decision, but this isn’t something new.

  9. Kolo: The Alabama football team brought in $111 million in revenue last year. These kids don’t get peanuts. And it is hard to begrudge them medical care (although you do for some reason) given the vicious nature of the sport.

  10. Tua had 2 major leg surgeries to come back early so he could play college football.
    Let’s say this hip injury ends his career; why in the world did he come back early? Does Sagan have him hypnotized? Terrible judgement.

  11. For the people saying Tua gets 50k in free money on scholarship; it costs Alabama 7k to put a kid through school; the extra is called profit.
    Since Tua won a national championship for them, and could be making 15 mill if not for inane NFL rules, let’s give the “ he’s getting a scholarship “ talk a rest.

  15. jurgyisgod says:
    November 16, 2019 at 3:59 pm
    Kolo: The Alabama football team brought in $111 million in revenue last year. These kids don’t get peanuts. And it is hard to begrudge them medical care (although you do for some reason) given the vicious nature of the sport.
    =============
    I don’t begrudge them medical care. More power to them. Medical is ridiculously expensive. Tuition and room and board is expensive. I am happy for them. A good part of that $111 million goes to pay for athletes in sports that bring in no money, and many of them are paying for their education. I simply grow weary of the idea that these guys play w/o compensation. Medical care, food, a place to live, tuition, that’s compensation. If you add the cost of medical care to the cost of attending Alabama, you are probably looking at $80,000 or more per year. That ain’t chump change.

