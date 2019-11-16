Nike says it didn’t have a camera crew at Colin Kaepernick’s workout

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2019, 9:22 PM EST
Getty Images

One of the scorching-hot takes emerging from Saturday’s Colin Kaepernick workout is that Kaepernick and Nike wanted to use the event for the sole purpose of producing a new commercial.

Via Kevin Draper of the New York Times, a Nike spokesman said that the company did not have a camera crew on the ground at the workout, and that the company has no plans to use footage from Kaepernick’s workout. Apparently, Nike only wanted permission to use the names of the teams that attended the workout.

The notion that Kaepernick and Nike had ulterior motives came from the NFL’s too-long-didn’t-read statement on the Kaepernick workout, which included this: “Last night, when Nike, with Colin’s approval, requested to shoot an ad featuring Colin and mentioning all the NFL teams present at the workout, we agreed to the request.”

Nike, the league’s official uniform provider, partnered with Kaepernick in September 2018. Some thought that the success of the relationship would prove to the league the value of embracing Kaepernick, who sold plenty of 49ers jerseys even after he stopped playing for the 49ers.

That’s the angle that continues to be lost in all of this. Despite the vocal minority that despises Kaepernick and huff and puffs whenever his name comes up, Kaepernick’s return to the NFL would result in a spike in jersey and apparel sales, with his supporters buying the merchandise in droves.

12 responses to "Nike says it didn't have a camera crew at Colin Kaepernick's workout

  2. If giving Kaepernick a job is just to spike jersey sales, then the NFL needs to get Tim Tebow and Michael Sam back into the league.

  3. “Despite the vocal minority that despises Kaepernick and huff and puffs whenever his name comes up”
    _____
    This is laughable. Reminds me of a recent election. They ain’t a minority!

  4. He’s doing good work as a humanitarian, that doesn’t mean he belongs on the football field tho.

  5. 100th NFL Season. Gronk retires for CBD. Luck retires for inner peace and until Brady leaves the Pats. AB sitting on social media waiting to explode. Myles Garrett clocks Rudolph which was a horrible look. Now it appears the League was doing a CYA with Kaep that didn’t quite get all the A covered. Can’t imagine this is what they had in mind to celebrate 100 years. What will tomorrow bring?

  6. Who promoted the aborted Kaepernick “workout”? Shouldn’t the promoter take credit for enraging a huge part of the NFL fan base? If it was Nike, their denials ring hollow. If it was Jay Z who promoted Kaepernick then Jay Z led the NFL into a quagmire of recriminations from which it had just extricated itself. The ramifications of this failed “olive branch” will resonate through the year and undoubtedly lead to more litigation. What genius at the NFL thought this was a good idea? Kaepernick twisted the intent into a commercial opportunity that undoubtedly would have portrayed him as a martyr. Whoever pushed for this “workout” should be exposed as the enabler he or she undoubtedly is.

  7. By “vocal minority” I assume you mean, most of the people that visit your football news website?

    I know some Kaepernick fans. Most of them have little interest in football, which is fine, but that won’t change just because he is playing. They will pretend to like the NFL for half a season then go back to not caring about it.

    I also know a lot of hardcore NFL fans who buys lots of tickets and merch and watch lots of ads and have done so for many years. Most of them have little interest in Kaepernick playing in the NFL.

    I don’t have a strong opinion on the matter, but clearly it is what it is at this point

  8. The NFL could end of of this now by creating a social justice warrior team for those players who feel dissed by the league despite thinking they have HOF talent. The NFL can own the team with player salaries being deducted from Roger’s salary. With the SJW talent out there, I would guess they would win their first game in 2051 due to the opposing team having to forfeit because of social protests in their city which prevented them from traveling to Victim Stadium.

  9. This is what happens when you put two crapshows in the same room. You get more crap. Neither is right, and both are wrong.

    They both had ulterior motives, and neither was about playing football. The NFL gave Kap that tryout he had been asking for. The planning was short, and the NFL is much too big to not have had a contract with any disputes already resolved.

    Kap just gave an example as to why teams shouldn’t sign him. The real reason he didn’t get resigned was because no team wanted to deal with the media circus. It was just like the Tebow situation, but for much different reasons.

    I tried really hard to support Kap, but this is one bonehead move too much. I would like him to fade to obscurity forever.

