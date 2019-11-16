Odell Beckham Jr. believes he’s being targeted for enhanced PED testing

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
Getty Images

Another year, another NFL player suggests that the NFL’s random PED testing policy isn’t.

In 2018, it was Panthers safety Eric Reid. In 2019, it’s Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After Thursday’s win over the Steelers, which was marred by the unhinged craziness of the closing seconds of the game, Beckham claimed that he’s being tested more often than other players. Actually, more than all other players.

“[The NFL] made me come in Monday when we had an off day. Had a drug test,” Beckham said, via Cleveland.com. “Made me come in Thursday after the game. Had another drug test.”

Beckham then painted with a broad brushing, claiming without hard proof that he’s being singled out.

“Nobody is getting tested like me,” Beckham said. “I know people who didn’t get tested for five months in the offseason and I’m getting tested every time.”

But that’s how a random process works. Some guys get tested more often than others. Some get tested less frequently.

The league, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, declined to comment specifically on Beckham’s claim. But the league reiterated the same general description of the PED program that was provided when Reid claimed last year that he’s being targeted for enhanced testing.

“Neither the union or the league are involved in the random selection of players to be tested,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cabot. “By means of a computer program, the independent administrator determines which 10 players will be randomly selected each week.”

An investigation regarding Reid’s claims determined that the independent process had been properly followed as to him. Beckham can request a similar investigation, which undoubtedly would lead to a similar result.

13 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr. believes he’s being targeted for enhanced PED testing

  1. I’m sure the investigation into Reid’s testing last season was just as thorough as the pass interference challenge is this season. The league is A++ in fixing its transgressions.

  2. OBJ lives for attention.
    The mistake he made was forcing his way out of the #1 media market in the US to the 18th.

  3. If you aren’t using illegal substances then who cares? I get randomly drug tested at my job too and in each instance I wasn’t worried about it because I’m not putting substances in my body that would get me in hot water with my employer.

  5. Welcome to society. If a driver is weaving all over the road and showing signs of inebriation, he’s going to get pulled over and given a sobriety test. When an NFL player shows signs of inebriation, the league issues a drug test. It works. It really does. These guys know what they’re doing. Sometimes a guy driving like he’s crazy is sober, but he’s still tested. Some players could act crazy and be sober too. But they’re still getting tested. It’s the ole “if it walks like a duck…..”

  7. It was TOO OBVIOUS in 2015 and 2016.

    THAT SAID: beckham DEFINITELY isn’t playing like it in 2019
    (…but… that doesn’t make him innocent)

  9. So OBJ’s holding a blunt in Paris but didn’t inhale it nor any of the lines of coke in same pic? – and the paranoia he’s being targeted by the NFL could be a classic indicator of drug use too.

  10. Arent using drugs or peds who cares? I was tested in college 6 times ina 12 game season. Get over yourself drama queen. Play sucks this year so he will draw attention to himself one way or another.

  13. November 16, 2019 at 8:34 pm
    Ummm… the testing is for PEDs
    ——————————————————

    Ummm… the testing is for PEDs

